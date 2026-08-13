Asantehene to grace Mfantsipim School’s 150th anniversary celebrations in November

Audio By Carbonatix
Mfantsipim Old Boys Association has officially extended an invitation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the school’s 150th-anniversary celebrations slated for November 2026.
A delegation from the Methodist Church, the school and the Old Boys’ Association, led by the Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, warmly invited the king to grace the school’s sesquicentennial milestone.
Briefing the Asantehene, the school’s leadership noted that Mfantsipim is marking a century and a half of leadership in academic, moral, and civic education this year.
The Asantehene accepted the invitation and confirmed his intention to honour the event, recalling that the delegation had earlier visited the palace to brief him on their anniversary roadmap a year ago.
“We will come when the time is due. They came a year ago to inform me about their plans for the anniversary. If only God gives us life, we will come when the time is due,” he assured.
The King commended Mfantsipim School for its distinguished legacy and its immense contributions to national development through the training of influential leaders across various sectors of society.
“The school has produced a lot of great people and has helped Ghana a lot. We will honour the school too,” he added.
Mfantsipim School is Ghana’s oldest secondary school, established on April 3, 1876 and has since its establishment, churned out prominent and gallant individuals.
The anniversary, set to be climaxed in November, has, for the past month,s seen a series of commemorative events assembling the alumni, students, leaders and other stakeholders of the school to reflect on its achievements and extend its culture of excellence for the years ahead.
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