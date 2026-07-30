In Photos: Mfantsipim marks 150th anniversary with second sesquicentennial lecture

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Mfantsipim School on Wednesday held the second edition of its Sesquicentennial Lecture Series at the Accra Ridge Church Hall as part of activities marking the school's 150th anniversary.
The lecture featured former diplomat and statesman Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, who spoke on the theme, "Educating for Peace, Democracy and Responsible Citizenship." His presentation examined the role of education in promoting democratic values, peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship.
The event brought together old students, members of the Mfantsipim community, education stakeholders and invited guests to reflect on the place of education in national development and leadership.
The Sesquicentennial Lecture Series forms part of the school's year-long anniversary celebrations, which commemorate 150 years of Mfantsipim's contribution to education and leadership development in Ghana.
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