In Focus | National | Photo Story

In Photos: Mfantsipim marks 150th anniversary with second sesquicentennial lecture

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  30 July 2026 5:30pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Mfantsipim School on Wednesday held the second edition of its Sesquicentennial Lecture Series at the Accra Ridge Church Hall as part of activities marking the school's 150th anniversary.

The lecture featured former diplomat and statesman Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, who spoke on the theme, "Educating for Peace, Democracy and Responsible Citizenship." His presentation examined the role of education in promoting democratic values, peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship.

The event brought together old students, members of the Mfantsipim community, education stakeholders and invited guests to reflect on the place of education in national development and leadership.

The Sesquicentennial Lecture Series forms part of the school's year-long anniversary celebrations, which commemorate 150 years of Mfantsipim's contribution to education and leadership development in Ghana.

See more photos below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group