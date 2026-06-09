Photos: Vice President launches Revised Ghana National Cultural Policy

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially launched the Revised Ghana National Cultural Policy, describing it as a blueprint to harness Ghana's rich cultural heritage to drive economic growth, strengthen the creative economy, and empower young people.
The policy was unveiled on Monday, June 9, at the National Theatre in Accra during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.
The revised framework seeks to leverage both Ghana's tangible and intangible cultural heritage as a resource for national development while positioning culture as a key pillar of socio-economic transformation.
It has been updated to reflect contemporary realities, including technological advancements, the growth of digital creative industries, and the increasing importance of cultural tourism.
The policy also places renewed emphasis on protecting Ghana's cultural assets, ensuring that the country's traditions, customs, languages, arts, and historical sites are preserved for future generations.
In addition, it aims to place the creative arts at the centre of national identity and sustainable development by creating opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth participation in the cultural sector.
The launch brought together traditional authorities, government officials, academics, representatives of the diplomatic community, and key stakeholders in the arts and culture industry, who witnessed the unveiling of the new policy expected to guide the country's cultural development agenda.
The Revised Ghana National Cultural Policy is expected to serve as a strategic framework for promoting culture as a catalyst for economic growth, social cohesion, and the continued development of Ghana's creative industries.
Below are some photos from the launch:
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