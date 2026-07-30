Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang calls for inclusive, holistic education in Ghana’s basic schools

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged heads of basic schools across Ghana to prioritise holistic education that develops learners academically, socially, emotionally and morally.
She said every child has the potential to excel regardless of their family’s financial circumstances, stressing that access to quality teaching, learning resources and supportive school environments plays a critical role in determining educational outcomes.
Professor Opoku-Agyemang made the remarks when she addressed the 5th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) in Koforidua.
She challenged school leaders and teachers to move away from perceptions that a child’s academic performance is largely determined by the wealth or social status of their parents.
“Is not a question of the money their parents have, it is a question of the opportunities we give them to allow the best in their minds to come out,” she said.
The Vice President said when children receive proper guidance, quality instruction and the necessary support systems, they can overcome socioeconomic barriers and achieve their full potential.
She encouraged heads of basic schools to ensure that education goes beyond preparing students to pass examinations by equipping them with values, creativity, discipline, critical-thinking skills and other competencies needed for life.
Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted that school heads occupy a crucial position in shaping the future of Ghana because they are responsible for creating environments where children can discover and develop their talents.
She stressed that quality education must remain inclusive and accessible to all learners, regardless of their background, and urged school authorities to identify and nurture the unique abilities of every pupil.
The Vice President also called for stronger collaboration among government, teachers, school leaders, parents and other stakeholders to improve the quality of basic education in the country.
According to her, collective efforts are needed to build an education system that produces well-rounded citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to national development.
The COHBS conference brought together heads of basic schools and education stakeholders to discuss challenges affecting basic education and explore strategies to strengthen school leadership, teaching and learning across the country.
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