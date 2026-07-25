Vice President assures Ghanaian diaspora of steady economic recovery, calls for support

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured members of the Ghanaian community in Potomac, Maryland, that the government is making steady progress in stabilising the economy while urging Ghanaians abroad to continue contributing to the country's development.

Speaking during a meeting hosted by Victor Smith, the Vice President acknowledged the contribution of Ghanaians living abroad to the country's economy and international image.

"Ghanaians abroad continue to play an important role in our economy.

Government remains mindful of their interests, appreciates their sacrifices, and takes pride in the positive image they project of our country," she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the government inherited difficult economic conditions but has taken decisive steps to restore stability through prudent fiscal management and reforms.

"I spoke about the difficult economic circumstances inherited by Government and the sacrifices required to stabilise the country. With decisive leadership, prudent management, and the resilience of the Ghanaian people, we are gradually restoring macroeconomic stability," she stated.

According to her, the country's economic indicators are showing signs of improvement.

"Economic growth has exceeded expectations, inflation has eased, and the cedi has stabilised," she said, adding that the government is demonstrating fiscal discipline by operating with fewer ministers, many of whom combine parliamentary and ministerial responsibilities without deputies.

The Vice President also said recent visits to ministries had given her first-hand insight into the work being done across government.

"Through the ministry visits, I have received first-hand reports on their work, challenges, and progress," she noted.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the government remains focused on interventions that directly improve the lives of citizens, including investments in roads and other infrastructure, increased funding for Senior High Schools, expanded access to the National Health Insurance Scheme, and higher allocations to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies through the District Assemblies Common Fund.

She explained that clear guidelines have been introduced to ensure the funds are used to address the specific needs of local communities.

On healthcare, the Vice President highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), which she said complements the Free Primary Healthcare initiative.

"Together, they are intended to treat noncommunicable diseases and strengthen preventive healthcare," she said.

She added that the government is also responding to the employment needs of young people through the Youth Employment Agency and other job creation programmes, while reforms in the energy, industry and petroleum sectors are aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening local capacity and supporting reliable power generation.

Touching on the country's fiscal outlook, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the government remains committed to strengthening the economy as Ghana moves towards completing its debt restructuring programme.

"As Ghana advances towards completing its debt restructuring and strengthens mechanisms such as the Sinking Fund to prepare for future shocks, Government remains focused on confronting our difficulties honestly and on building greater resilience into the economy," she said.

She urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to remain active partners in the country's development.

"I encourage the Ghanaian community to continue playing its role. Together, brick by brick and Cedi by Cedi, we are building the Ghana we want," the Vice President said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.