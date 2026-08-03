Writers must tell Africa’s story through literature and local languages – Vice President to PAWA Ghana delegation

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has highlighted the importance of literature and indigenous languages in preserving Africa’s identity, history and cultural heritage.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 3, the Vice President said she received a delegation from the Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA) Ghana, where discussions centred on the organisation’s objectives of promoting literature, preserving languages and advancing Pan-Africanism through writing.

She commended PAWA Ghana for its advocacy and acknowledged the contributions of scholars and writers, including Professor Ladé Wosornu, whose work she said continues to promote African languages and literature.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed that meaningful progress in education and cultural development requires greater attention to indigenous languages, particularly at the foundational levels of learning. According to her, language goes beyond communication, as it carries identity, values, history and knowledge.

The Vice President also encouraged writers to continue promoting Africa’s achievements, resilience and strengths through their work, particularly in children’s literature, where positive storytelling can help build confidence, identity and appreciation for African heritage.

She urged members of the Association to view challenges as opportunities for innovation and growth, noting that writers have an important role to play in shaping perspectives and advancing the vision of a confident and self-aware Africa.

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