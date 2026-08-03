Betterland Ghana denies illegal mining allegations

Betterland Ghana Limited, a large-scale mining company operating at Gwira Banso in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, has denied allegations that it is engaged in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, within a forest reserve.

The company said reports carried by some media outlets suggesting that it was undertaking illegal mining activities were false and misleading.

A statement signed by Management and copied to the media on Monday said Betterland Ghana was a legally registered large-scale mining company with duly acquired concessions and had not commenced commercial mining operations.

It said the company was currently undertaking expanded exploration activities and not mining, contrary to claims made in some media reports following a press conference organised by some community members.

The statement said the publications had created the erroneous impression that the company's operations were degrading the environment and affecting the forest reserve.

It expressed concern over what it described as the failure of some media organisations to verify the allegations before publication, saying the reports had adversely affected the company's reputation and its relationships with local and international partners.

The company challenged the media houses responsible for the publications to authenticate video footage they claimed had been taken from its concession at Gwira Banso.

The statement acknowledged the presence of illegal small-scale miners operating in areas around its concession but maintained that Betterland Ghana was not involved in such activities.

It said the company's exploration activities had not affected any nearby natural resources.

Betterland Ghana called on the media organisations responsible for the publications to retract the reports, describing them as a misrepresentation of its operations.

The statement reiterated that the company had not begun actual mining activities within the Gwira Banso enclave and would establish its processing facilities outside the forest reserve when commercial mining eventually commenced, in accordance with Ghana's mining laws.

It reaffirmed the company's commitment to complying with all legal and regulatory requirements governing mining operations in Ghana and pledged to operate responsibly.

Please read the press statement below;

Dated: August 3, 2026

For Immediate Release

PRESS RELEASE

Betterland Ghana Ltd Not into any Galamsey

The attention of Betterland Ghana Ltd Mining Company has been drawn to news media publications with much emphasis on headlines which suggests that Betterland Ghana Ltd, a large scale mining company based Gwira Banso in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region that it is engaging in illegal mining activities in the forest reserve in the area.

The company wishes to establish that it is not engaged in such acts as alluded by the editors and reporters of such media outlets.

The company is a registered large-scale company with legally acquired concessions in the area and does not engage in any act of irresponsible mining activities.

The company, since acquiring its concession, has not commenced full mining activities but is currently doing expanded exploration works contrary to suggestions by some sections of the media after a press conference held by some community members.

It is however, very weird and surprising to note that some sections of the media who were engaged will go all out to put out such falsehood mainly to tarnish the brand image of the company to court public disaffection.

It is also regrettable that the editors and reporters of such media outlets failed to cross-check their facts before coming out with such falsehood, which has largely affected our reputation against our partners, both internal and external.

The publications have also painted a very gloomy story against the company and its stakeholders mainly the regulators and wish to challenge the reporters of such media outlets to produce and authenticate where they acquired the footage which they claimed were taken from our concession in Gwira Banso.

It is evident that there are several illegal local miners operating around our concession which management is aware of such incidence but still maintains that the operations of Betterland Ghana Mining Company does not affect any nearby natural resource and find the publications very worrying and alarming.

We are by this release demanding a retraction of the publications by the media houses for the misrepresentation on our brand.

Betterland Mining Company reiterates that it has not begun actual mining activities in the Gwira Banso enclave as suggested by the section of the media. The company is currently doing expanded exploration, after which it would establish its processing facilities outside the forest in accordance with mining laws of Ghana.

We are deeply committed to adhering to the legal framework binding all mining companies in their operations and will not go any mile to breach such procedures.

End

Signed

Management

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.