AGI opens nominations for 15th Ghana Industry and Quality Awards        

Audio By Carbonatix
The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, has officially opened nominations for the 15th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards, inviting companies across the country to compete for recognition in Ghana’s premier industrial and quality excellence awards scheme.
The awards, scheduled for November 2026, seek to honour businesses that have demonstrated outstanding performance in manufacturing, service delivery, innovation, quality standards, sustainability and corporate excellence during the year under review.
According to the organisers, the awards programme was instituted to reward companies that have achieved exceptional success in various areas of industry while maintaining high standards of quality in production and service delivery.
“It is also to motivate and show that their performance is valued and achievement recognised,” the organisers stated in the call for nominations.
The deadline for submissions is September 10, 2026.
https://www.cognitoforms.com/ASSOCIATIONOFGHANAINDUSTRIES/_15thAGIGHANAINDUSTRYANDQUALITYAWARDSNOMINATIONFORM
Eight Major Award Categories
This year’s edition features eight major award categories, including:
Overall Best Industrial Company of the Year
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year
Best Company Employer of the Year
Young Enterprise Company (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award)
Fastest Growing Company of the Year
Best Practices in Sustainable Manufacturing
National Quality Awards
Esther Ocloo Award
Awards Span 22 Sectors
Beyond the major categories, companies will also be recognised across 22 industry sectors, covering agribusiness, automotive and transport, chemicals, electrical and electronics, energy, food, beverages, financial services, garments and textiles, hospitality and tourism, advertising, metals, construction, rubber and plastics, oil and gas, toiletries and cosmetics, wood processing, pharmaceuticals, printing and packaging, business promotion and consultancy, ICT, and sanitation and environmental services.
The organisers said the broad sectoral coverage is intended to ensure that businesses of different sizes and industries have the opportunity to showcase excellence and benchmark themselves against national standards.
The AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards have become one of the country’s most respected industry recognition platforms, celebrating companies that drive industrial growth, innovation, competitiveness and adherence to quality standards in Ghana’s economy.
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