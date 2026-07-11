GUTA reverses stance on EasyPass following GSA clarification

Clement Boateng, GUTA President

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has formally withdrawn its reservations about the Ghana EasyPass Programme after receiving assurances from the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) that the initiative does not introduce new taxes, mandatory compliance requirements or additional financial obligations for traders and importers.

The decision follows a series of engagements between the leadership of the two institutions, culminating in a joint communiqué issued on Friday, July 10, 2026, in which both parties acknowledged that the disagreement resulted from a misunderstanding of the programme's operational guidelines rather than the introduction of a new government policy.

The resolution effectively ends concerns raised by sections of the business community after GUTA questioned whether the programme would increase the cost of imports through additional regulatory obligations.

In the joint statement, the Ghana Standards Authority explained that the EasyPass Programme is an established conformity assessment system that has been operating for a decade and is therefore not a new initiative.

"The Ghana EasyPass Programme is not a new policy or programme. It has been in continuous operation for the past ten (10) years as an established conformity assessment scheme of the Ghana Standards Authority," the communiqué stated.

The Authority explained that the recently published operational guidelines were intended solely to provide greater clarity on the implementation of the existing programme and should not be interpreted as introducing fresh policy measures.

According to the GSA, the guidelines neither impose new regulatory obligations nor create any additional financial burden on businesses.

"The operational guidelines do not constitute the introduction of any new policy, levy or regulatory requirement," the communiqué stated.

The Authority further clarified that participation in the EasyPass Programme remains optional, stressing that businesses choosing not to enrol will continue to operate under the existing conformity assessment regime without facing extra costs or restrictions.

It also explained that the certification costs associated with imported products are borne by manufacturers and exporters in the country of origin, rather than by Ghanaian importers and traders.

Following the clarification, GUTA acknowledged that its earlier concerns had arisen from an inaccurate understanding of how the programme operates.

According to the Association, the objections contained in its earlier petition were based on "a misrepresentation of the nature and scope of the Programme", adding that the issues raised had now been "fully addressed to the satisfaction of both parties".

As part of the agreement reached during the consultations, GUTA and the Ghana Standards Authority have agreed to establish a permanent consultative mechanism to deepen collaboration on standards enforcement, conformity assessment and trade facilitation.

The two institutions indicated that the platform would provide a structured avenue for regular dialogue between regulators and the business community while promoting consumer protection, fair competition and greater certainty in Ghana's trading environment.

The resolution is expected to restore confidence among importers and traders who had expressed concerns over the implementation of the programme and further strengthen cooperation between the private sector and regulatory authorities in advancing quality standards and facilitating legitimate trade.

The Ghana EasyPass Programme forms part of the GSA's conformity assessment framework aimed at ensuring that products entering the Ghanaian market comply with applicable national standards, enhance consumer safety and improve the quality of goods available to the public while supporting fair trade practices.

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