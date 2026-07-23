Duty rationalisation, manufacturing support top GUTA’s expectations ahead of Mid-Year Budget

Clement Boateng, GUTA President

The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) has urged the Finance Minister to use the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to announce measures to rationalise import duties and provide financial support for local manufacturing under the government's 24-hour economy initiative.

Speaking on JoyFM's Midday News on Thursday, ahead of the budget presentation, GUTA President Clement Boateng said traders expect the government to honour its campaign promise to rationalise import duties at the country's ports.

He recalled that before the 2024 elections, then-presidential candidate John Mahama was presented with a sample bill of entry detailing the numerous taxes and levies importers pay.

According to him, the President acknowledged the burden and pledged to rationalise the duty regime if elected.

GUTA, however, acknowledged the government's need to mobilise revenue to finance public expenditure, noting that the introduction of the Publican AI customs valuation system has significantly boosted revenue collection.

"Since the introduction of the Publican AI somewhere in March, government has so far raked in about 300 million dollars. We think it is quite good money. Therefore, government must now attend to the duty rationalisation," he said.

The traders' association also wants the Finance Minister to provide clarity on the implementation of the government's flagship 24-hour economy policy, particularly the role of traders and manufacturers.

"We want to be part of the 24-hour economy as far as manufacturing is concerned," he stressed.

He revealed that GUTA has already submitted proposals to the Secretariat of the 24-hour economy and is seeking financial support from government to help traders venture into manufacturing.

"We expect some government support so that we can enter into the area of manufacturing in order to create more jobs for our members," he said.

Asked what form of support the association was seeking, Mr Boateng responded that access to funding would be critical. "We cannot do it on our own. We are expecting some funding support from government so that we can go into manufacturing."

The Mid-Year Budget Review, expected to be presented by the Finance Minister later today, is anticipated to provide updates on the country's economic performance and outline policy measures for the remainder of the fiscal year.

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