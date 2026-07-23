Ghana is working again – Mahama Ayariga backs Ato Forson’s Mid-Year Budget Review

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has commended Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for what he described as a strong 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, saying the presentation reflects a turnaround in Ghana’s economic fortunes.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament after the Finance Minister's presentation on Thursday, Mr Ayariga said the achievements outlined by the Finance Minister demonstrate that the economy is recovering and assured Dr Forson of Parliament’s support as government works to strengthen public finances.

“Clearly, Ghana is working again,” he said.

The Majority Leader pledged that Parliament would support the passage of legislative measures arising from the budget review.

“This House will definitely go through the Bills and ensure the passage of the Bills presented by the Finance Minister,” he added.

Presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review, Dr Ato Forson said Ghana’s return to economic stability has restored investor confidence, with the international capital market now showing renewed interest in the country.

He, however, stressed that government was not in a rush to return to the market to borrow.

“The market is inviting us back, but I want to assure you that we are not in a hurry,” Dr. Forson told Parliament.

The Finance Minister attributed the improved investor confidence to what he described as prudent economic management and fiscal discipline under the Mahama administration.

He said the implementation of the 2026 Budget remains on track, with Ghana meeting its targets for the first half of the year and progressing towards achieving a primary surplus target of 1.5% of GDP by the end of the year.

“The 2026 budget is firmly on track. Ghana has achieved its targets for the first half of the year 2026 and is on track to achieve our end-year target of 1.5% of GDP.”

Dr Forson also highlighted the reduction in the policy rate to 14% in July, saying the move is creating opportunities for businesses to access cheaper credit and expand.

“Lower policy rate is creating room for investors to expand,” he said.

He added that the cedi has stabilised and that confidence in the economy has been rebuilt, with major macroeconomic indicators showing significant improvement.

Dr Forson argued that the recovery was the result of deliberate policy decisions rather than external factors.

“The progress Ghana is recording today did not happen by chance. It is superior economic management,” he said.

He said debt restructuring only creates fiscal space and does not automatically deliver fiscal discipline, stressing that sound policies and responsible economic management were necessary to sustain the recovery.

The Finance Minister also reflected on the economic challenges inherited by the current administration, describing the 2022 economic crisis as the result of poor policy choices, excessive borrowing and weak accountability.

“The 2022 economic crisis was not merely an accident but the result of poor policy choices, reckless spending and excessive borrowing,” he said.

He cautioned against returning to the economic conditions that led to severe currency depreciation, inflationary pressures and loss of investor confidence.

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