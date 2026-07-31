Reflections from Ghana: Building Ghana’s Global Bank

During my first 30 days as Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank (GHIB), I spent 10 of those working days in Ghana. I did so because I firmly believe that to lead GHIB successfully, it is essential to understand first-hand the customers, industries and communities that have shaped our Bank for more than six decades.

Those ten days reinforced my conviction that GHIB’s greatest opportunities lie not only in financing trade, but in partnering with Ghanaian businesses as they expand onto the global stage. It was an immensely rewarding and inspiring visit that left me more convinced than ever that Ghana’s greatest opportunities lie ahead.

Ghana is not simply one of our markets. It is our home, our heritage and the foundation upon which GHIB was established. Since 1959, we have served as a bridge between Ghana and the world’s financial markets. Today, that role is more important than at any point in our history.

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