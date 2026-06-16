Ghana International Bank appoints Ian Greenstreet as CEO, subject to regulatory approval

Ian Greenstreet

Ghana International Bank (GHIB) has appointed veteran financial services executive Ian Greenstreet as its new Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval in the United Kingdom.

The London-based bank said the appointment forms part of its strategy to strengthen its role in connecting Ghana’s economy with international capital markets and global trade flows.

Mr Greenstreet brings more than four decades of experience in international banking, investment management, risk management, corporate governance and business transformation.

Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Non-Executive Director, at leading financial institutions across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Africa.

The bank noted that Ghana continues to play a pivotal role as a hub for financial services, trade, innovation and investment on the African continent. It added that Ghana International Bank is strategically positioned to facilitate the flow of capital, commerce and investment opportunities between Ghana and international markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of Ghana International Bank and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, expressed confidence in Mr Greenstreet’s ability to lead the institution through its next phase of growth.

“We are delighted that Ian Greenstreet has agreed to become Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank. His unique combination of executive leadership, regulatory expertise, strategic vision and deep understanding of both international financial markets and Ghana positions him exceptionally well to lead the Bank through its next phase of growth and development,” he said.

Dr Asiama added that the Board believes Mr Greenstreet’s leadership will help strengthen the bank’s position as a leading financial institution while supporting Ghana’s economic development agenda.

“The Board is confident that, under Ian’s leadership, Ghana International Bank will continue to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution, delivering disciplined growth, sustainable profitability, regulatory excellence and an enhanced contribution to the economic development of Ghana,” he stated.

He said the Board, management and staff look forward to working closely with Mr Greenstreet as the bank embarks on a new chapter of growth and transformation.

The appointment remains subject to the completion of the customary regulatory approval process in the United Kingdom.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.