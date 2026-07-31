Turning Ghanaian ambition into global opportunity: GHIB’s vision for the future

Ian Greenstreet, CEO of Ghana International Bank.

During my first 30 days as Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank (GHIB), I spent 10 working days in Ghana. I did so because I firmly believe that to lead GHIB successfully, it is essential to understand firsthand the customers, industries and communities that have shaped our Bank for more than six decades.

Those 10 days reinforced my conviction that GHIB’s greatest opportunities lie not only in financing trade, but also in partnering with Ghanaian businesses as they expand onto the global stage. It was an immensely rewarding and inspiring visit that left me more convinced than ever that Ghana’s greatest opportunities lie ahead.

Ghana is not simply one of our markets. It is our home, our heritage and the foundation upon which GHIB was established. Since 1959, we have served as a bridge between Ghana and the world’s financial markets. Today, that role is more important than at any point in our history.

Over the course of my visit, I had the privilege of meeting customers, banking partners, regulators, government ministers, state-owned enterprises, exporters, manufacturers and entrepreneurs. More importantly, I met them where value is created—in factories, warehouses, ports, processing facilities and operational sites. There is simply no substitute for seeing businesses firsthand. The insights gained on the ground far exceed those obtained in boardrooms or through presentations.

What impressed me most was the ambition of Ghanaian businesses. Across every sector, I met business leaders determined not merely to participate in international markets, but to compete successfully on the global stage.

Perhaps most inspiring was seeing products designed, manufactured and assembled in Ghana not only competing with, but often outperforming, established American, European and Chinese products in international markets. The ambition, innovation and resilience of Ghanaian entrepreneurs convinced me that the country’s next chapter of economic growth will be driven by globally competitive businesses. GHIB has a unique responsibility to help them achieve that ambition by providing the international banking services, trade finance and capital they need to succeed.

That same ambition was equally evident in my discussions with policymakers. My meetings with the Honourable Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; and the Honourable Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, demonstrated the Government’s determination to accelerate growth through investment, industrialisation and export-led development. These discussions were not simply about policy; they were about execution, delivery and creating an economy capable of competing successfully on the global stage.

Ian Greenstreet in shot with Finance Minister, Ato Forson.

As my visit progressed, a common theme emerged. Whether engaging with the Ministry of Finance; the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry; the Secretariat of the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme; COCOBOD; the Ghana Gold Board; the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF); the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF); or many of the institutions driving Ghana’s economic transformation, each organisation shared ambitious programmes designed to unlock growth within its sector.

While their priorities differed, they all pointed to one common requirement: transforming ambition into reality requires access to long-term, well-structured capital.

One particularly important lesson emerged from my discussions with MIIF and the Secretariat of the 24-Hour Economy. One of the greatest barriers to attracting international investment is a shortage of investment-ready projects supported by robust feasibility studies, rigorous financial modelling and appropriate risk allocation. Encouragingly, both organisations are investing heavily in project preparation, creating a pipeline of thoroughly developed, bankable opportunities that meet international investment standards.

A CEO on the move.

Working alongside government, development finance institutions, technical advisers and private investors, GHIB can play a catalytic role by structuring financing solutions and connecting these opportunities with international capital markets. In doing so, we can help accelerate investment in the productive sectors that will drive Ghana’s long-term economic growth.

Throughout these engagements, one conviction became stronger with every conversation:

The best ideas, unfunded, go nowhere.

Every transformational project begins with a vision, but every vision requires capital before it can create jobs, strengthen industries or improve lives. Ghana has no shortage of ideas or ambition. What many initiatives require is a trusted international banking partner capable of mobilising capital, structuring sophisticated financing solutions and connecting projects with global investors. This is precisely where GHIB can make a meaningful difference.

Our strategy is straightforward. We want to bank the entire ecosystem surrounding our customers—not only the business itself, but also its owners, management teams, suppliers, customers and employees. By understanding the complete value chain, we can deliver integrated, efficient and cost-effective financial solutions that support businesses at every stage of their development.

We are encouraging commercial banks, development finance institutions, Ghana EXIM Bank, state-owned enterprises and other strategic organisations to view GHIB as their natural international banking partner. By working together, we can ensure that more of the value created through international banking activities remains connected to Ghana, supporting investment, trade and sustainable economic development.

Our ambition is simple: whenever Ghanaian businesses, financial institutions or investors think internationally, we want Ghana International Bank to be their first choice. Unlike many international banks, our success directly benefits Ghana. Our profits are reinvested in the Ghanaian economy and returned to our Ghanaian shareholders, creating a virtuous cycle that supports national growth, investment and prosperity.

To support that ambition, we are significantly expanding our corporate and institutional banking capabilities. Today, our offering extends across trade finance, commodity finance, structured working capital, foreign currency lending, treasury services, foreign exchange, risk management, sophisticated hedging solutions and capital market transactions that enable businesses to manage volatility with confidence.

One area where I believe GHIB can establish genuine international leadership is commodity finance. Africa possesses many of the world’s most valuable natural resources, yet too much of the value generated from those resources continues to be created elsewhere. Our ambition is to position Ghana International Bank as Africa’s specialist commodity and natural resources bank, supporting sectors including gold, cocoa, oil and gas, bauxite, critical minerals and other strategic commodities.

Our objective is to provide financing, risk management, trade solutions and international market access across the entire commodity value chain, enabling African resources to create greater value for African economies while supporting industrialisation across the continent.

As our clients continue to grow, GHIB will also support them in accessing international capital markets. Through our expanding strategic partnerships and capital markets capabilities, we will help businesses raise long-term capital, attract international investors and execute strategic transactions that unlock shareholder value and support future expansion.

Ian Greenstreet in shot with Ghana EXIM Bank CEO, Sylvester Mensah and other Ghana EXIM Bank officials.

Supporting exporters remains central to our purpose.

Working alongside local banks, Ghana EXIM Bank and other strategic partners, we aim to strengthen Ghana’s export sector by providing the international banking capabilities, trade finance and foreign currency solutions that enable Ghanaian businesses to compete successfully around the world.

Alongside our corporate ambitions, I have also been encouraged by the response to our developing retail banking proposition. Our vision extends far beyond traditional retail banking. We are building an international banking experience for Ghanaian entrepreneurs, internationally active businesses, high-net-worth individuals and the global Ghanaian diaspora.

Through world-class digital technology, exceptional customer service and seamless cross-border banking capabilities, we aim to become the preferred banking partner for customers whose personal and business lives increasingly span multiple countries.

At the heart of this proposition will be a secure, intuitive and fully digital platform that provides customers with seamless access to international banking services wherever they are in the world.

Above all, this visit reinforced one simple belief: our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

Every investment we make—in our people, technology, products and international partnerships- must ultimately make it easier for our customers to trade, invest, travel, grow and prosper.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who welcomed the Ghana International Bank team during this visit. Your openness, candid advice and confidence in our future are deeply appreciated. Your ambition inspires us, your partnership strengthens us and your success will continue to define our own.

Having seen firsthand the energy, innovation and determination that exist across Ghana’s public and private sectors, I believe the country is exceptionally well positioned to become one of Africa’s leading export-led economies.

Our vision is clear: to build the leading international bank for Ghana and, over time, one of Africa’s most respected cross-border financial institutions—connecting African enterprise with global capital, global markets and global opportunities.

For more than six decades, GHIB has been part of Ghana’s economic story. The next chapter will be our most ambitious yet.

Together, we will build stronger trade bridges between Ghana, Africa and the world, creating an international bank that every Ghanaian can be proud to call their own.

Ghana International Bank—Ghana’s Global Bank.

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By Ian Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank (GHIB)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.