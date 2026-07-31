Police arrest 52 over unlawful motorcycle racing in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The Airport Divisional Police Command has arrested 52 motor riders for alleged unlawful motorcycle racing along the George Walker Bush Highway near Villaggio in Accra.
The operation also led to the impounding of 71 motorcycles comprising 25 registered Royal motorcycles, 26 unregistered Royal motorcycles, five power bikes, and 15 scooters.
A police statement signed by Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Regional Command, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were riders from Accra and others believed to have travelled to the city from Nsawam, Kasoa, Tema, Ashaiman and Koforidua.
The suspects allegedly converged at the location to engage in unlawful motorcycle racing and related activities.
The statement said the riders’ actions caused inconvenience to other road users and posed a danger to motorists, pedestrians and members of the public using the highway.
The suspects were in police custody assisting investigations and would be processed for court, it said.
They were expected to be charged with offences including careless and inconsiderate riding, dangerous riding, unlawful motor racing, failure to wear protective crash helmets, riding without a valid rider’s licence, using unregistered motorcycles, failure to obtain compulsory motor insurance and other related road traffic offences.
The Accra Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing road traffic laws and ensuring the safety of all road users.
It urged the public to comply with road traffic regulations and report unlawful activities to the nearest police station or through the Police emergency numbers for redress.
Latest Stories
-
Clos Jangli Ghana to launch on August 22, bringing Luxembourg’s premium wines to the African market
14 minutes
-
Financial pressures, vote buying shut women out of politics – Rosemond Atutonu
27 minutes
-
Photos: Ghana bids farewell to Ambassador James Victor Gbeho
29 minutes
-
African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta
36 minutes
-
Godfred Dame rejects blame over Sedina Attionu acquittal, accuses gov’t of political diversion
41 minutes
-
Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach
45 minutes
-
Civic education on vote buying must translate into action, not just awareness – NCCE
55 minutes
-
ACP Wilson warns politicians against election gifts, calls practice a ‘crime scene’
56 minutes
-
Vote buying can’t be stopped without punishing bribe-takers — Harrison Kofi Belley
1 hour
-
Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho
1 hour
-
Flood-damaged, burnt and over-aged vehicles to be blocked under new GSA regime
1 hour
-
Supreme Court’s ruling on OSP prosecutorial powers is legally sound — George Anti
1 hour
-
KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium
1 hour
-
Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges GH¢5,000 vote buying in Volta Council of State election
1 hour
-
Vote buying stopped Togbe Afede’s National House of Chief second-term bid – Ho-Dome Queen Mother alleges
1 hour