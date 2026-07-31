NCA extends 5G spectrum licence application deadline

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The National Communications Authority (NCA) has extended the deadline for applications for key spectrum licences that will support the rollout and expansion of fifth-generation (5G) mobile broadband services in Ghana, while issuing a comprehensive set of clarifications and amendments to guide prospective applicants through the licensing process.

In a press release issued on Friday, the NCA announced that it had published a Consolidated Response addressing questions submitted by prospective applicants regarding the Request for Applications (RFA) for spectrum licences in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz mid-band frequencies.

The document forms part of the NCA's efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in the licensing process by providing uniform responses to concerns raised by potential bidders ahead of the application deadline.

According to the NCA, the Consolidated Response addresses written queries submitted by interested parties, as well as issues raised during the Pre-Application Briefing held on July 27.

Beyond responding to applicants' questions, the document also introduces amendments, corrections and clarifications to the original Request for Applications following the Authority's review of the licensing process.

The NCA urged all prospective applicants to study the Consolidated Response alongside the original Request for Applications to ensure they are fully informed of the revised requirements, procedural changes and updated timetable before submitting their bids.

One of the most significant changes announced by the Authority is the extension of the application deadline.

The submission deadline has been moved from Thursday, August 6, to Thursday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m., providing applicants with an additional three weeks to prepare and submit their proposals.

The NCA said the extension has also resulted in adjustments to subsequent milestones contained in the original Request for Applications timetable.

The revised schedule is included in the newly published Consolidated Response.

The extension is expected to provide prospective applicants with sufficient time to review the clarifications, incorporate any necessary adjustments into their submissions and ensure compliance with the updated requirements.

The National Communications Authority is Ghana's statutory regulator for the electronic communications sector.

Established in 1996 and operating under the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), it is responsible for licensing and regulating communications services and ensuring the orderly development of the country's telecommunications industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.