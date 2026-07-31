AVSF raises alarm over surge in road crashes as nearly 90 victims recorded in one week

The Accident Victims Support Foundation (AVSF) has raised concerns over what it describes as a worrying increase in road traffic crashes across Ghana, revealing that nearly 90 people have been affected by road accidents within the past week.

The Foundation, which supports road crash victims and their families, said recent incidents including the Bukom crash, the fatal military vehicle accident at Nkenkensu and the collision involving a school bus carrying about 40 to 45 children at Shiashie highlight the urgent need for stronger road safety measures.

In a statement, AVSF said the incidents demonstrate that road crashes continue to affect people across all sections of society.

"These figures and incidents serve as painful reminders that road crashes can affect anyone, regardless of age, profession, or social status," the Foundation said.

The Foundation expressed concern that the growing number of crashes reflects persistent challenges with road safety in Ghana and requires coordinated action from state institutions, transport operators and road users.

AVSF extended its condolences to families who have lost loved ones and wished injured victims a speedy recovery.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting crash victims through counselling, hospital visits, emergency relief, advocacy and assistance with rehabilitation and medical needs.

The Foundation, however, said the increasing number of victims has placed additional pressure on its limited resources and appealed for support from government agencies, private sector organisations and development partners.

Calls for stronger enforcement

AVSF called on the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to intensify public education on road safety and strengthen enforcement of existing regulations.

It also urged the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to take stronger action against dangerous driving practices, including speeding, reckless overtaking and drunk driving.

The Foundation further appealed to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to improve vehicle inspection systems and encourage proper maintenance among vehicle owners and commercial transport operators.

"Preliminary reports from many crashes continue to point to mechanical defects, particularly brake failures, as contributing factors," it stated.

AVSF also urged drivers, passengers, pedestrians and transport companies to treat road safety as a shared responsibility and adopt safer practices.

The Foundation warned that road crash victims should not be viewed merely as statistics, stressing that each incident represents families and communities affected by loss, injuries and long-term hardship.

"The lives being lost on our roads are not mere statistics—they are fathers, mothers, children, friends, colleagues, and future leaders whose lives are cut short or forever changed," AVSF said.

The organisation called for renewed national commitment towards building a culture of responsibility and accountability to make Ghana’s roads safer for all.

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