Customs urges buyers to verify duty status before purchasing imported vehicles

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has advised prospective buyers of imported used vehicles to verify that all import duties have been duly paid before completing any purchase to avoid financial losses and possible seizure.

Mr Michel Adu Manu, Senior Revenue Officer at the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB), Vehicle Valuation Unit, said buyers should not rely solely on documentary evidence but should also subject vehicles to physical verification by Customs officers.

Mr Manu gave the advice at a media forum powered by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on the topic: “Understanding Vehicle Valuation in Ghana: Customs Procedures, Duties and Importer Responsibilities.”

He said buyers could first verify a vehicle’s duty status using the Vehicle Calculator on the External ICUMS/UNIPASS platform by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), chassis number, make and model.

Mr Manu, however, stressed that the online verification should be followed by a physical inspection at any Customs office to confirm that the chassis number had not been tampered with.

“A lot of things do happen,” he said, explaining that physical verification would help confirm the authenticity of the vehicle before purchasing.

He cautioned that some temporarily imported vehicles bearing foreign registration numbers were unlawfully sold to unsuspecting buyers without the required import duties being paid.

Mr Manu explained that such vehicles were allowed into the country under temporary import arrangements and were expected to leave Ghana after the authorised period unless they had been duly regularised through Customs.

He warned that buyers who failed to verify the duty status of such vehicles risked having them impounded during enforcement operations after purchasing.

The Senior Revenue Officer, therefore, urged prospective buyers to undertake due diligence by confirming the customs status of imported vehicles before making payment.

He said the measure would protect buyers from avoidable losses and ensure compliance with the country’s customs regulations.

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