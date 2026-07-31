GRA unveils customs border post at Antado, Cape Coast

Audio By Carbonatix
The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has unveiled its first Command Border post in the Central Region in Antado, near Cape Coast.
The move is to support trade facilitation through the corridor and help protect local businesses against illicit trade and unlawful entry of goods.
At the official opening of the post, Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, assured of the necessary government support to ensure that officers put in their maximum effort to collect revenue for the State.
He noted that the unveiling of the facility signals to neighbouring countries and trading partners that the Customs Division is on this corridor, awake, alert, and accountable.
He also assured traders that the post will not be used to hinder trade in the region.
“We are not here to hinder trade. Our nation depends on the legitimate flow of goods; they feed our factories, stock our shops, and connect us to our neighbours. Our approach at Antado, and throughout the Customs Division, is therefore deliberately balanced”.
He added that “we facilitate legitimate trade: faster clearance, predictable procedures, trained officers who understand the ECOWAS protocols, the transit conventions, and the rights of carriers”.
He concluded that “the Command Post is the physical expression of that balance present enough to deter, professional enough to welcome, and ready enough to act”.
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