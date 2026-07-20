GRA urges owners of uncustomed vehicles to take advantage of amnesty

Audio By Carbonatix
The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has urged owners of uncustomed vehicles to take advantage of the ongoing amnesty programme to regularise their vehicles before the exercise ends on July 31.
Mr David Agyakwa Mensah, Senior Revenue Officer at the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB), Vehicle Valuation Unit, said the amnesty, introduced by the Commissioner-General of the GRA, offered owners of uncustomed vehicles the opportunity to regularise their vehicles without paying the penalties that would ordinarily apply.
Mr Mensah encouraged affected vehicle owners to visit any Customs office across the country before the deadline to complete the regularisation process.
He explained that under the amnesty arrangement, owners would only be required to pay the applicable import duties, while penalties associated with the seizure of uncustomed vehicles would be waived.
Mr Mensah appealed to all persons in possession of uncustomed vehicles to take advantage of the initiative to avoid enforcement action after the amnesty period expires.
He said the programme formed part of efforts by the GRA to improve compliance with customs laws while providing vehicle owners with an opportunity to regularise their vehicles under favourable conditions.
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