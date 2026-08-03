GRA to discuss VAT administration, taxpayer obligations on Joy FM tomorrow, August 4

Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in charge of Strategy and Policy and Head of VAT Administration, Dr Dominic Naab, is expected to address key issues surrounding Value Added Tax (VAT) administration and taxpayer obligations on the GRA Connect Radio Show.
The programme, scheduled for Tuesday, 4 August 2026, at 8:00 am on Joy 99.7 FM, will focus on helping taxpayers and businesses better understand VAT requirements, compliance measures and other important aspects of tax administration.
Dr Naab is expected to provide insights into the administration of VAT in Ghana and respond to concerns from taxpayers regarding their responsibilities and obligations under the tax system.
The engagement forms part of the GRA’s public education efforts aimed at improving tax awareness, promoting voluntary compliance and strengthening understanding between the Authority, businesses and the general public.
The GRA has encouraged taxpayers, business owners and stakeholders to tune in to the programme to gain relevant information on VAT and broader tax compliance issues.
The GRA Connect Radio Show is part of the Authority’s communication initiatives to provide the public with accurate information on tax policies, procedures and reforms.
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