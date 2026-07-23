Gov’t to introduce VAT Reward Scheme for consumers who demand invoices – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that the government will introduce a VAT Reward Scheme aimed at encouraging greater public participation in tax compliance and protecting the country's tax base.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, Dr Forson said the initiative would reward consumers who request and obtain valid VAT invoices when making purchases.

According to the Finance Minister, customers who obtain valid VAT invoices will qualify for periodic rewards under the scheme, providing an incentive for citizens to actively participate in strengthening tax compliance.

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"To encourage participation and improve compliance, the government will also introduce the VAT Reward Scheme under which customers who obtain valid VAT invoices will qualify for periodic rewards," he announced.

Dr Forson said the initiative is designed to involve every Ghanaian in safeguarding the nation's tax system by promoting the consistent demand for VAT invoices during commercial transactions.

"This will actively involve every Ghanaian in protecting the nation's tax base," he told Parliament.

He stressed that the success of the country's tax system depends not only on enforcement measures but also on building a culture of voluntary compliance through public engagement.

"This is how a tax culture is built: not through fear, but through participation, transparency, and reward," the finance minister stated.

The proposed VAT Reward Scheme forms part of the government's broader efforts to improve domestic revenue mobilisation, strengthen tax compliance, and enhance public confidence in the country's tax administration.

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