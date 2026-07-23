Gov’t to introduce VAT Reward Scheme for consumers who demand invoices – Ato Forson

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that the government will introduce a VAT Reward Scheme aimed at encouraging greater public participation in tax compliance and protecting the country's tax base.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, Dr Forson said the initiative would reward consumers who request and obtain valid VAT invoices when making purchases.
According to the Finance Minister, customers who obtain valid VAT invoices will qualify for periodic rewards under the scheme, providing an incentive for citizens to actively participate in strengthening tax compliance.
READ ALSO: Abolishing taxes did not reduce revenue; Ghana collected more in 2025 – Ato Forson
"To encourage participation and improve compliance, the government will also introduce the VAT Reward Scheme under which customers who obtain valid VAT invoices will qualify for periodic rewards," he announced.
Dr Forson said the initiative is designed to involve every Ghanaian in safeguarding the nation's tax system by promoting the consistent demand for VAT invoices during commercial transactions.
"This will actively involve every Ghanaian in protecting the nation's tax base," he told Parliament.
He stressed that the success of the country's tax system depends not only on enforcement measures but also on building a culture of voluntary compliance through public engagement.
"This is how a tax culture is built: not through fear, but through participation, transparency, and reward," the finance minister stated.
The proposed VAT Reward Scheme forms part of the government's broader efforts to improve domestic revenue mobilisation, strengthen tax compliance, and enhance public confidence in the country's tax administration.
Latest Stories
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
1 minute
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
7 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
22 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
44 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
55 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
1 hour