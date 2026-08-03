Health Ministry sets up committee to investigate unrest at Techiman-Krobo Nursing Training College

The Ministry of Health has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent unrest at the Nursing Training College in Techiman-Krobo.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 3, and signed by the Ministry's Spokesperson, Tony Goodman, the Ministry said the committee has been tasked with establishing the facts behind the incident and recommending appropriate action.

The committee will be chaired by Prof. Vida Nyagre Yekong, Deputy Registrar of the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority, a nurse and former Dean of the School of Nursing at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Other members are Mr Ahmed Bennett Mumuni, Human Resource Manager at the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council; Nana Asa Akon Panin, Techiman-Krobohene; Mrs Hepthzebah Gyimah, Deputy Director of Operations and representative of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC); Mrs Isha Sena Iddrisu, Secretary to the Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions; Nashiru-Deen Akparibo, President of the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees' Association (GNMTA); and Dr Inua Yussuf Issahaku, Esq., Legal Director at the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry, the committee has been mandated to determine what triggered the unrest and assess whether the school's existing rules and administrative procedures were followed.

"The committee is expected to establish the facts surrounding the issues which led to the unrest in the school, review and determine whether existing policies, code of conduct and administrative procedures have been complied with, and make recommendations to the Minister for Health for appropriate action," the statement said.

The Ministry has given the committee just over a week to complete its work.

It said the committee is expected to submit "a comprehensive report to the Minister on or before 11th August, 2026."

This comes after an unlawful assembly by students of the Krobo Nursing Training College near Techiman, which turned violent and resulted in the arrest of two students.

Following that, the Health Ministry announced the immediate temporary closure of the Nursing Training College at Techiman Krobo following unrest and a breakdown of discipline on the campus.

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