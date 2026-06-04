Health ministry query to KATH CEO ‘a knee-jerk response’—KADA

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi are discontent with the Ministry of Health’s query issued to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital over the temporary suspension of emergency case admissions.

Management of the hospital on Tuesday, June 2, briefly suspended the admission of new cases at the Accident and Emergency Centre after the 37-bed capacity facility was overwhelmed with nearly 100 patients.

However, following the publication of the story on various media outlets, the Chief Director of the Health Ministry, acting on behalf of the sector minister, summoned the CEO, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

The ministry indicated the hospital went against the president's directive not to turn away cases at health facilities.

But a statement signed by the Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA), Dr. (Med) Michael Leat, described the query from the ministry as ‘knee-jerk’ rather than addressing the underlying systemic challenges that led to the temporary closure.

“The healthcare professionals at KATH believe that leaders who take difficult but necessary decisions in the interest of patient safety should be supported and engaged constructively rather than publicly subjected to disciplinary processes without a comprehensive review of the prevailing circumstances,” the statement read.

The doctors noted that the decision by management to collaborate with peripheral health facilities to coordinate patient care was not “an act of refusing care but rather an act of responsible clinical governance."

They said the approach was to ensure the patients continued to receive timely and appropriate care within a functioning healthcare network rather than remain in the already crowded facility where quality and safety could not be guaranteed.

The medical doctors argue the current situation at KATH should be deemed a wake-up call for the government to strengthen referral capacity within the Ashanti region and beyond, as the hospital continues to grapple with congestion.

The association added to growing calls for the full operationalisation of the Afari Military Hospital, the Sewua Hospital, and other strategically located facilities in the region.

“The completion and effective functioning of these facilities would significantly reduce the overwhelming burden currently borne by KATH, improve patient distribution, shorten waiting times, and strengthen emergency preparedness across the region,” the statement noted.

The doctors, however, said they remain fully committed to the principles of professionalism, patient safety, and equitable healthcare delivery, as they are ready to work collaboratively with all stakeholders for sustainable solutions to the growing demands on KATH.

Meanwhile, KATH has resumed receiving new cases at its emergency centre following the swift and meticulous care for the already admitted patients.

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