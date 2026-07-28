Northern Ghana bears highest hepatitis B burden as Health Ministry strengthens elimination efforts

More than three million Ghanaians are estimated to be living with hepatitis B, while about 500,000 others have hepatitis C, according to the Ghana Health Service, as authorities intensify efforts to reduce the country’s viral hepatitis burden.

The country records more than 10,000 new hepatitis infections annually, with Northern Ghana identified as the area carrying the highest burden of hepatitis B.

Health officials say mother-to-child transmission remains the leading pathway of infection, placing many children at risk of contracting the virus from birth.

The figures were disclosed during the inauguration of the National Hepatitis B Technical Committee by the Ministry of Health.

Programme Manager of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Dr John Gerald Adiiboka, said some regions in northern Ghana continue to record high hepatitis B prevalence rates, partly due to cultural and traditional practices that contribute to transmission.

He noted that prevalence rates in parts of northern Ghana range between 12 and 15 per cent, with the Savannah Region recording the highest rate at 22.7 per cent, followed by the Northern Region at 21.6 per cent and the Upper West Region at 18.0 per cent.

Dr Adiiboka stressed that tackling transmission at birth is critical to reducing the number of new infections.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Health, the Ministry’s Chief Director, Dr Desmond Boateng, said government is prioritising the introduction of the hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine as part of measures to protect newborns from infection.

He explained that preventing early exposure to the virus would be a major step towards reducing the long-term health impact of hepatitis B.

The newly inaugurated National Hepatitis B Technical Committee is expected to provide technical guidance, strengthen research, improve public education and support the development of policies aimed at eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat.

Health authorities say improved awareness, early testing, vaccination and coordinated interventions will be essential to reducing Ghana’s hepatitis burden.

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