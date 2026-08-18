Namibia, Ghana eye strategic bilateral cooperation in Volta Region

Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, the Namibian High Commissioner in Accra, has embarked on a strategic mission to the Volta Region to explore concrete avenues for bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The cooperation will target high-growth sectors including agriculture and agribusinesses, tourism and culture exchange, trade and investment, aimed at driving mutual economic development

It will also look at possibilities for regional twinning, aimed at establishing formal “sister-region” agreements between the Volta Region and suitable administrative regions in Namibia to facilitate long-term knowledge sharing and localised economic development.

During a courtesy call on Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, at his office in Ho, Mrs Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata underscored the need for the relationship between Ghana and Namibia to go beyond traditional diplomatic courtesy to understanding regional economic strengths.

The High Commissioner stated the visit aimed to assess the Volta Region’s specific economic strengths, map out trade opportunities, and establish direct connections between businesses and public institutions in both nations.

Mrs Nghituwamata underscored Namibia’s strategic intent to transition its long-standing, excellent political ties with Ghana into robust, practical economic partnerships that yield measurable, people-to-people benefits.

The High Commissioner noted that the Namibian Mission identified the Volta Region as a premier hub for investment due to its unique geopolitical and natural advantages.

She highlighted the region’s vast agricultural potential, thriving tourism industry, extensive coastal and fisheries resources, vibrant entrepreneurial culture, and its strategic proximity as a gateway to neighbouring West African nations.

The High Commissioner stated that economic exploration was anchored in a deeply rooted history between the two countries and noted that Namibia and Ghana had historically enjoyed warm, fraternal relations, forged in solidarity during Namibia’s liberation struggle.

She emphasised that this enduring historical bond provided a uniquely stable, trusting foundation upon which both nations could build a modern, prosperous economic future.

Mr Gunu thanked the High Commissioner for the visit, noting that exploring the Volta Region’s vast potential across various sectors could mutually benefit both nations’ economic development.

He said that following Namibia’s independence, in which Ghana played a pivotal role, the bilateral relationship naturally transitioned from liberation solidarity to an active focus on economic cooperation, development, and people-to-people ties.

He described the bond between Ghana and Namibia as an enduring testament to African solidarity, rooted not in mere diplomatic protocol, but in a shared history of Pan-Africanism, sacrifice and a mutual commitment to a free, united and prosperous continent.

The Minister emphasised that both nations must now leverage their decades-old political and diplomatic foundations to forge deeper partnerships across economic, cultural, educational, and commercial sectors.

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