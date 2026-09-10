Zoomlion rolls out disinfection, disinfestation exercise across Volta Region

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has reaffirmed its preparedness to deploy the necessary personnel and logistics to help mitigate public health risks arising from the recent floods in the Volta Region.

The Volta Regional Manager of the company, Mr Emmanuel Amemakalor, gave the assurance during a four-hour disinfection and disinfestation exercise conducted at the Ho Central Market last Wednesday.

The exercise, organised in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), is being rolled out across all 18 municipalities and districts in the region and is expected to end on September 19.

Mr Amemakalor said although the floods recorded in the region were less severe than those experienced in some other parts of the country, the potential public health risks associated with the disaster could not be overlooked.

He explained that the aftermath of the floods could increase the risk of malaria due to mosquito breeding, while floodwaters could also spread cholera and other waterborne diseases into affected communities.

He said the exercise was not limited to markets but also covered lorry parks and other public facilities, including schools and public toilets.

“This exercise is being undertaken free of charge as part of our corporate social responsibility,” he added.

The Regional Environmental Health Officer (REHO), Ms Stella Kumedzro, said the fumigation exercise was a timely intervention to eliminate faecal matter displaced by floodwaters and control disease vectors seeking new breeding and habitation sites.

She urged households to maintain clean surroundings and adopt good sanitation practices to minimise the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly in the aftermath of flooding.

The exercise was subsequently extended to Hodzo, near Ho, which was among the communities worst affected by the floods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.