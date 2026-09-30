Emmanuel City crowned champions of maiden Global Game Scouting Tournament

Emmanuel City have been crowned champions of the maiden Global Game Scouting Tournament after beating Teshie Football Academy on penalties at the McDan Astro-turf in Labadi.

The final ended 2-2 in regulation time before Emmanuel City held their nerve to win 3-1 on penalties and lift the trophy.

The tournament, organised by Global Game Scouting Agency in collaboration with UK-based football agency ExcelsiorPro, brought together young talents with the aim of providing a platform for players to attract the attention of scouts, clubs and football agencies.

Emmanuel City navigated the knockout stages before overcoming Arimark FC on penalties in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.

Teshie Football Academy also reached the final after a strong run through the competition, setting up an entertaining contest for the title.

Beyond the results, the tournament was designed to give young players an opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of talent evaluators from Ghana, Europe and across Africa.

Players were assessed on their technical and tactical qualities, physical attributes, attitude and overall potential, with standout performers potentially earning recommendations for trials and further opportunities.

The competition also received digital and social media exposure, adding another platform for the participating players to put their abilities in the spotlight.

For organisers, the tournament forms part of efforts to create a stronger pathway for young Ghanaian and African footballers to access professional opportunities abroad.

The successful maiden edition ended with Emmanuel City emerging as champions, while Teshie Football Academy finished as runners-up after an entertaining final at Labadi.

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