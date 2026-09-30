Ghana lose Morocco friendly as Atlas Lions turn to Mali

Morocco will face Mali in an international friendly on Sunday, October 4, after their planned meeting with Ghana was cancelled.

The Atlas Lions were originally scheduled to play the Black Stars during the October international window, but the fixture will no longer take place.

Mali have now stepped in after their previously scheduled friendly against Tunisia was also called off.

The Eagles will travel to Morocco for the new encounter, which will be played at the Grand Stadium of Tangier at 6:00pm GMT.

The fixture gives both teams an opportunity to fine-tune their squads during the international break.

Morocco and Mali have also made strong starts to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns, with both nations winning their opening two matches.

Ghana, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their qualifying campaign, losing both of their opening Group C matches.

The Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké before losing 4-2 to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The cancellation means Ghana and Morocco will not meet during the October international window, with the Atlas Lions instead preparing to host Mali in Tangier.

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