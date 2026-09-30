Ghana must close gaps that allow drug trafficking – Dr Pelpuo

Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Special Presidential Initiatives, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has called for urgent action to close gaps that may be allowing drug trafficking through Ghana.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Wednesday, September 30, he said Ghana’s reputation must not be damaged by the activities of individuals involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

"We want to make sure that this thing [drug trafficking] never happens anymore... the image Ghana has cannot be brought down by people who are exporting this kind of dangerous drugs outside the country. We need to make sure it never happens. We need to make sure we close the gaps that allow people, you know, to have freedom," he said.

Dr Pelpuo said authorities must establish whether Ghana is increasingly being used as a transit point for narcotics.

"I don't even know where they got the drugs because we don't have it in Ghana here," he added.

He said the ongoing investigations and court proceedings should help establish how the narcotics entered the country and identify those responsible.

“These things will have to come out. If they don't come out sufficiently, at that point I will also suggest that…some official investigation body, professionally should go into it.”

His comments come amid calls for a parliamentary inquiry into recent major narcotics seizures, including 3.9 metric tonnes of cocaine seized at France’s Port of Dunkirk on September 10, 2026, and 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine intercepted by the Australian Border Force in June 2026.

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