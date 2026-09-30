I don’t have an official car, I use my own – Pelpuo

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister of State for Special Initiatives, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, says he has not been assigned an official government vehicle since assuming office and currently uses his personal car.
He said he also pays for the fuel used in the vehicle himself.
Speaking on The Pulse with Elton Brobbey on JoyNews, Dr Pelpuo said the situation remained unchanged despite his position as a government minister.
“As I'm sitting here, I don't even have an official car, I am driving my own car and I fuel it myself,” he said.
Dr Pelpuo explained that government vehicles assigned to public officials may come with associated services.
He, however, said he had not received such an allocation since joining the government.
“When the President assigns you, it comes with some services, but since I came I haven't…” he said.
His comments come amid broader public discussions about the vehicles, allowances and other benefits attached to political and public offices.
The Minister’s remarks provide his account of the arrangements currently in place for his official transportation.
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