National

Bekwai MP to engage Assembly over traders displaced by market redevelopment

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  30 September 2026 4:48pm
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Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has pledged to engage municipal authorities over the plight of traders displaced by the ongoing redevelopment of the Bekwai Central Market.

Mr Poku-Adusei made the commitment after visiting the market following concerns raised by affected traders and women’s groups.

Some of the traders are currently operating along the fringes of the main road linking the market to the lorry station, exposing them to the sun and rain while also creating safety concerns associated with roadside trading.

The MP acknowledged the need to modernise the market and improve trading conditions but stressed that the redevelopment process must also protect the livelihoods and welfare of affected traders.

The traders appealed for immediate support, including umbrellas to provide temporary shelter, as well as his intervention to help expedite the completion of the new stalls.

Mr Poku-Adusei said he will engage the Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Coordinating Director, Municipal Engineer and other relevant stakeholders to pursue a two-pronged approach — securing safe and convenient temporary spaces for the affected traders while working to facilitate the completion of the modernised stalls.

He said the situation was particularly difficult for many of the affected women, who are mothers and breadwinners facing additional financial pressures as schools reopen.

“Modernisation must not come at the expense of the livelihoods and dignity of the very people the project is intended to serve,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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