Bekwai MP supports community-led projects in Kensere, Amanhyia and Sarfokrom

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has supported three communities in the constituency with material and financial assistance to address challenges in road access, education and local commerce.
The interventions, targeted at Kensere-Biribowomanmu-Pampaso, Amanhyia and Sarfokrom, were for projects initiated and driven by residents to address specific community needs.
The support was presented to community leaders and residents by the Bekwai Constituency NPP Chairman, Fred Nkansah, and other constituency executives on behalf of the MP.
At Kensere-Biribowomanmu-Pampaso, the MP provided several trips of gravel sand and a cash donation estimated at GH¢15,000 to support the improvement of a road that had become difficult to access following heavy rains.
Residents had raised concerns about the condition of the road, which was reshaped using equipment from the Bekwai Municipal Assembly but became muddy and slippery, affecting movement for farmers, traders and other road users.
The intervention is expected to improve accessibility and ease transportation for residents who rely on the route for their daily economic activities.
In Amanhyia, Ralph Poku-Adusei supported the completion, painting and final handover of a three-unit teachers’ quarters project.
The accommodation facility is expected to address longstanding challenges faced by teachers at the school, including difficulties associated with commuting, which have affected punctuality and retention.
At Sarfokrom, the MP provided financial support to the Assembly Member and traders towards the completion of a market shed.
The facility, when completed, is expected to provide traders with a safer and more suitable environment for conducting business while improving local commercial activities.
Speaking after the presentations, Ralph Poku-Adusei said sustainable development was achieved when communities identified their own needs and received support to implement solutions.
“These are community-initiated projects that reflect real needs. My role is to support, resource and accelerate what our people have already started for themselves,” he said.
Residents and community leaders expressed appreciation to the MP and the Bekwai Constituency NPP leadership for supporting projects with direct impact on livelihoods.
The interventions form part of the MP’s constituency development efforts aimed at addressing immediate challenges within communities.
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