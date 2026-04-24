Ghana’s education system is in crisis – Bekwai MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has raised serious concerns about the state of Ghana’s education system, describing it as being in crisis across multiple fronts.
The MP made the remarks during the official handover of a fully-renovated and retooled Queen Elizabeth II Day Nursery School in Bekwai, a facility he described as one of the oldest educational institutions in the area.
While the event marked a positive milestone for the community, the MP criticised the government over persistent challenges affecting teachers and the broader education sector.
According to him, several teachers who worked for months have received only a single month’s allowance, while others who were promised automatic posting by the President are still at home without placement, salaries, or accommodation.
He stressed that such conditions are discouraging and must be urgently addressed to safeguard the future of education in the country.
"The future of these teachers involves our children and the children of current appointees," he said.
Mr Poku-Adusei further highlighted that key government flagship programmes such as School Feeding and Free SHS are also facing significant challenges, alongside delays in teacher postings and irregular payment of salaries.
"School feeding is in crisis, Free SHS is in crisis, posting of teachers is in crisis, and payment of teachers is facing a crisis," he stated. "I cannot commend the government for the current challenges."
Mr. Poku-Adusei noted that teachers who taught for several months have received payment for only one month. He reiterated that teachers who were promised automatic posting by the President remain at home without posting, allowance, or accommodation.
He called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, fix these critical issues to make Ghana’s education system more attractive and sustainable.
Bekwai Municipal Education Director, Mrs Leticia Obeng, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for renovating the Queen Elizabeth II Day Nursery School, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.
She noted that the facelift would improve teaching and learning conditions for both pupils and staff, and urged other stakeholders to emulate the gesture to help upgrade deteriorating school infrastructure in the municipality.
"I recall visiting this facility when I was posted to the Bekwai Municipality, and I was dismayed by the poor state of the school structure. I had hoped that, under my leadership, we would be able to secure funding to renovate it, because early childhood education is crucial; it lays the foundation. I am thankful that our Member of Parliament stepped in to address this issue," she said
Mrs Obeng added, "The renovation has given the school a new lease of life. Our children now have a safe, attractive environment to learn in, and teachers are motivated to deliver their best."
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