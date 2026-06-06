Mona Montrage, 31 other Ghanaians named in US ‘Worst of the Worst’ arrested criminal list

A total of 32 Ghanaian nationals have been listed in a United States government database that identifies foreign nationals arrested for various criminal offences, with some of those affected facing possible removal proceedings.

The individuals appear in the online registry maintained by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which publishes information on non-citizens arrested for alleged criminal activities across the country.

The database, described by American authorities as a transparency initiative, contains details of foreign nationals arrested for a range of offences, including fraud, identity theft, narcotics-related crimes, human trafficking, money laundering and other financial and criminal violations.

Among the Ghanaians named in the registry is social media personality Mona Montrage, who was listed in connection with a fraud-related case in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The publication of the names forms part of a broader enforcement campaign by US immigration authorities aimed at identifying and removing non-citizens who have come into conflict with the law.

According to DHS, the latest update added approximately 5,000 new arrests to the online platform, increasing the number of individuals featured in the database to more than 35,000.

US authorities say the initiative forms part of intensified immigration enforcement efforts under the administration's national security and public safety agenda.

Explaining the rationale behind the publication, the Department of Homeland Security said the registry focuses on individuals considered to have committed serious offences and who are subject to immigration enforcement action.

Under the programme, ICE officers have been directed to prioritise individuals with criminal records for arrest and possible deportation proceedings.

The department further indicated that nationwide operations have resulted in the arrest of more than 7,000 gang members and over 1,400 individuals identified as known or suspected terrorists.

The inclusion of the Ghanaian nationals comes against the backdrop of an ongoing national debate in the United States over immigration enforcement and detention policies.

While the DHS maintains that its operations are focused on dangerous offenders, immigration advocacy organisations and independent researchers have raised concerns about the broader scope of arrests being carried out.

Data compiled by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a research organisation based at Syracuse University, suggests that a significant proportion of individuals currently held in ICE detention facilities do not have criminal convictions.

According to the organisation's recent findings, more than 70 per cent of detainees in ICE custody as of early April had no criminal conviction records.

The criminal histories of individuals featured on the DHS database vary considerably and include offences such as homicide, aggravated assault, sexual crimes involving minors, driving under the influence, arson, drug possession and hit-and-run incidents.

The latest additions to the registry also include foreign nationals from countries such as Honduras, Cuba, Mexico, Guatemala, Vietnam, Liberia, El Salvador, India, Ukraine and Laos.

Immigration experts note that inclusion in the database does not in itself determine the final outcome of immigration proceedings, as affected individuals may still pursue legal remedies available under US law.

The full list of the 32 Ghanaian nationals named by the Department of Homeland Security has been published on the agency's online criminal arrest database.

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