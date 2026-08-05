Kwakye Ofosu dismisses Mahama third-term debate as NPP propaganda

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has dismissed the ongoing debate over President John Dramani Mahama’s possible third-term bid, describing it as political propaganda by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, there has never been any uncertainty about Ghana’s constitutional provisions on presidential term limits or President Mahama’s position on seeking another term in office.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the issue was raised by the NPP during the 2024 election campaign after the party realised it was heading for defeat.

“What happened was that in the heat of the 2024 elections, the NPP somehow saw that all was lost. So they came up with this very desperate bit of propaganda about the third term. But it was never really an issue,” he said.

He stressed that President Mahama has consistently stated that he will not seek a third term, adding that the President has reiterated his position on both local and international platforms.

“President Mahama has been clear on it. It was on an international platform in Singapore; he said so. About three weeks ago, he said the same,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu added.

The government spokesperson, however, acknowledged that the Supreme Court’s decision in the ongoing case seeking clarity on presidential term limits could provide further interpretation of the relevant constitutional provisions.

He maintained that the government’s understanding is that the law is already clear.

“Maybe the Supreme Court will bring further clarity to them. But as far as we are concerned, it’s very clear. And there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

The debate over a possible third term for President Mahama has resurfaced following legal proceedings seeking the Supreme Court’s interpretation of provisions relating to presidential term limits under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Despite the renewed discussion, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said there is no indication that President Mahama has changed his position.

“There’s no indication, as of now, that President Mahama has changed his mind on the matter,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.