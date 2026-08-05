Disney agrees deal to let TikTokers use its films and TV shows in videos

Disney and TikTok have agreed a deal which will allow creators to use clips from Disney films, including its subsidiaries, in their videos.

It means clips from hit franchises like Star Wars, Toy Story and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon start popping up in videos - which will also be shared on Disney's short-form video platform, Verts.

The scheme will be launched in the US before being rolled out to other countries.

Neither company shared financial details of the agreement, although it follows the collapse of a $1bn (£745m) deal between Disney and OpenAI which would have let people use its characters in AI-generated videos.

That agreement was cancelled in March when OpenAI shut down its AI video generation tool Sora, citing a decision to focus on other parts of its business.

"Today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways," said Disney's chief marketing and brand officer Asad Ayaz, following the TikTok deal being announced.

In a joint statement, Disney and TikTok said audience engagement on social media, including videos created by fans, was playing an "increasingly important role" in the entertainment world.

TikTok said its platform saw an average of 6.5 million posts relating to film and TV per day last year.

Fans like to use clips from films and TV shows in their videos, but without express permission, they would often be taken down due to copyright claims.

This makes it harder for a wide audience to engage with fan-created content around a big release.

Disney and TikTok said a jointly-run programme would boost some creators' videos and give them access to exclusive events.

Online creators and influencers are becoming more important to brands' marketing strategies.

Last year, a report from Oxford Economics said YouTube content creators contributed £2.2bn to the UK economy in 2024 and supported 45,000 jobs.

There is also a recognition that even very small influencers, who focus on niche topics, might have lower follower counts but come with a hyper-engaged audience.

Disney launched its short form video platform Verts in the US in March, with plans to expand that further around the world.

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