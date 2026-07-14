Israeli film industry seeks rebound with investors through new film ‘Our Loves’

The lights dimmed, conversations faded, and all eyes turned to the giant screen. As the opening scenes of Our Loves unfolded, it became clear that this was more than just another movie premiere.

It was a glimpse into an industry determined to rebuild after one of the darkest moments in Israel's recent history.

As part of our tour of Israel, made possible by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, our team attended the premiere of Our Loves, a film many believe could help restore confidence in the country's struggling film industry.

Industry players say the October 7, 2023, attack crippled what had been a growing industry, forcing filmmakers to shelve projects as uncertainty gripped the sector.

Israeli government officials say hundreds of Hamas terrorists invaded Israel while firing thousands of rockets and kidnapping elderly people, Holocaust survivors, mothers with their babies, children, young men, women, and soldiers, taking them into the Gaza Strip.

Now, the Israeli film industry is looking to turn a corner through Our Loves, a film inspired by the events of October 7 and the resilience of those affected.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Avi Nesher, Our Loves explores the extraordinary lengths people will go to for those they love.

The film portrays a father braving the odds to save his daughter, a boyfriend confronting terrorists in an attempt to rescue his girlfriend and his mother, and a nation united against terrorism.

Beyond its storyline, however, Our Loves carries the hopes of an industry seeking to reclaim its footing. Following the October 7 attacks, Israel's film industry faced international boycotts that dealt a heavy blow to what had been a burgeoning creative sector.

Confident that Israeli cinema can regain its place on the global stage, Avi Nesher believes the quality of the country's films will ultimately determine the industry's future. "Eventually, I think, the quality of the Israeli movies will win out," he said.

For the award-winning filmmaker, cinema is not just entertainment but a means of building understanding among people. "Cinema is the soul of the nation. And good cinema works through empathy. And when you empathize with somebody, you have a tough time hating them," he said.

Nesher also stressed the importance of partnerships in rebuilding the industry, noting that filmmakers cannot succeed alone.

For those who filled the cinema to witness the premiere, Our Loves was more than a film. It reflected the determination of an industry to tell its stories despite adversity and to chart a path towards recovery.

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