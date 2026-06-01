Qwasi Blay returns home to collaborate with Kyekyeku on new film project

Nigeria-based Ghanaian actor Qwasi Blay has returned to Ghana to collaborate with popular actor and filmmaker Kyekyeku on an upcoming cinema project.



The actor recently arrived in the country to join the highly anticipated production, having steadily built a reputation within the West African film industry. Directed by Kyekyeku, the film is expected to premiere in cinemas upon completion.



Known by many as "Most Wanted," Qwasi Blay has earned recognition for his versatility and strong screen presence. Over the years, he has expanded his career beyond Ghana and established himself within Nollywood, where he has worked closely with acclaimed actress, screenwriter, and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri on several productions.



His return to Ghana for the new film marks another significant step in his career and reflects the growing collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian filmmakers.



Kyekyeku, born Bismark Ofori, remains one of the most recognizable figures in Ghana's movie industry. He rose to prominence through his comic performances and successful collaborations with fellow actor and comedian Dr. Likee, popularly known as Akabenezer.

His productions and online content have attracted millions of views, with projects such as Kyekyeku Mad Man in Love helping to cement his popularity among audiences in Ghana and across the diaspora.



Although details about the new film are yet to be disclosed, the collaboration between Kyekyeku and Qwasi Blay is already generating excitement. The partnership brings together two actors with experience across different entertainment markets, raising expectations for a production that could appeal to audiences in Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond.



The film is expected to feature a compelling storyline and a strong cast, with additional details likely to be announced in the coming weeks.



Fans looking to follow the project's progress can keep up with updates through the official social media platforms of both Kyekyeku and Qwasi Blay.

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