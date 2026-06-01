Inusah Fuseini defends NDC Council of Elders’ intervention to safeguard party unity

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, has defended the recent involvement of the NDC Council of Elders in internal party matters, stressing that the move is necessary to maintain discipline and keep the party focused on governance.
His comes after the NDC Council of Elders cracked the whip on internal factionalism, issuing a stern, uncompromising warning to party members against engaging in premature presidential campaign activities ahead of the next general election.
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, June 1, he explained that the Council of Elders plays a crucial role in the party’s structure, serving as a stabilising force to ensure members remain aligned with the party’s mandate and the expectations of the electorate.
“The party has institutions, and the institution of the Council of Elders is very important in the organisation of the party. It is a recognition of the fact that there are people who would sit up there and watch what happens in the party and are able to bring the members of the party into line and ensure that the ultimate will of the people who have given the party the mandate to lead the country is realised,” he stated.
According to him, the Council’s concerns should be understood in the context of protecting the government’s focus, warning that early internal positioning and leadership ambitions could derail national priorities.
“This is a very important decision made by the Council of Elders,” he noted, adding that the intervention is driven by concern over discipline within the party.
Mr Fuseini further argued that internal political maneuvering, if not controlled, could distract the administration from delivering on its promises to the people.
“The Council of Elders are worried and concerned, and I would not be surprised if President Mahama is also worried and concerned,” he said.
“He’s been given a four-year mandate to rule this country and to deliver on the manifesto promise we took to the people. If one and a half years into his administration, people are already positioning themselves as a feeder, it could bring about distraction and indiscipline in the pursuit of the manifesto objectives of the party.”
He warned that without firm internal discipline, the party’s broader national agenda could be undermined. “The Council of Elders is beginning to see that if they don’t whip people into line, our march towards resetting Ghana will be derailed,” he said.
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