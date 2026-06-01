Patoranking teams up with Ruger for new afro-dancehall single ‘Shake That’

Audio By Carbonatix
Award-winning Nigerian music star Patoranking has returned with a new single titled ‘Shake That,’ featuring Afrobeats singer Ruger.
The upbeat track follows the success of African Soldier, his roots reggae collaboration with Jamaican dancehall icon Buju Banton, and offers a different side of the artist's forthcoming fifth studio album.
Built around infectious rhythms and a catchy hook, Shake That is designed as a feel-good anthem for the summer season. The song celebrates attraction, confidence and the energy of the dancefloor, with both artists delivering lively performances over an Afro-dancehall backdrop.
Patoranking brings his signature reggae and dancehall influences to the record, while Ruger adds his distinctive style and charisma, creating a collaboration that blends two of Africa's most recognizable contemporary sounds.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Patoranking said he wanted to give fans something uplifting after the release of African Soldier.
"After 'African Soldier', I wanted to give my fans something for the summer. 'Shake That' is that energy. Ruger brought the vibes and it was nice linking with Ikel Marvelous again. I'm excited about this one. This summer we are dancing," he said.
The song was produced by Yungwillis and Dwillsharmony, two producers known for their work with some of Africa's biggest music stars. Together, they craft a vibrant sound that combines romance, party energy and dance-ready rhythms.
The release is accompanied by a music video directed by filmmaker Dammy Twitch, whose previous work includes visuals for artists such as Davido, Yung Bleu and DaBaby.
Shake That arrives shortly after Patoranking announced his Fire 2026 European summer tour. The tour will see him perform alongside the Fire Republik Band across the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. One of the major stops on the tour includes a headline performance at London's Barbican, with additional dates expected to be announced.
Born and raised in Lagos, Patoranking has built a global reputation by blending Afrobeats, reggae and dancehall into a distinctive sound. Over the years, he has released hit songs including Alubarika, My Woman My Everything and Babylon, while collaborating with international acts such as Major Lazer, Popcaan and Bryson Tiller.
His catalogue has amassed more than two billion streams worldwide, and his music has reached audiences across Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Beyond music, Patoranking is also known for his philanthropic work through the Patoranking Foundation, which supports education, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship initiatives across Africa.
With Shake That, he delivers a vibrant new offering that is expected to soundtrack parties and dancefloors throughout the summer while building anticipation for his next album.
Latest Stories
-
Bank of Ghana considering sale of new $260M Headquarters – Sources
58 seconds
-
World Hunger Day: ‘The end of hunger is in our own hands’
12 minutes
-
Pupils sent home as teachers’ strike disrupts learning in 80 Tarkwa schools
20 minutes
-
There are no divisions in NDC – Godwin Ako Gunn
22 minutes
-
What Is Wrong with Us: Why we keep chasing payslips while ignoring the payrolls that create them
24 minutes
-
Patoranking teams up with Ruger for new afro-dancehall single ‘Shake That’
33 minutes
-
Africa’s climate negotiators put health at the centre of climate action ahead of Bonn talks
59 minutes
-
Mahama’s involvement in Council of Elders’ directive signals concern over NDC divisions – Haruna Mohammed
59 minutes
-
Barekesse youth threaten dump site blockade over alleged denial of 24-hour market
1 hour
-
GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for Senior High Schools
1 hour
-
Iran warns Israeli attacks in Lebanon threaten ceasefire with US
1 hour
-
GhIE calls for radical shift in Ghana’s flood management strategy as urban flooding worsens
1 hour
-
Judge me by results, not my personal qualities – Carlos Queiroz
1 hour
-
No African country can navigate geopolitical and economic complexities in isolation – Mahama
1 hour
-
BoG’s consultative approach helping shape economic recovery – Governor
1 hour