Wendy Shay crowned Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste at the 27th TGMAs

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In a definitive triumph for the "Shay Gang" movement, Wendy Shay has been named the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
The ceremony, held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena in Accra, saw the singer-songwriter cement her status as a powerhouse of the genre, ending a year of chart-topping dominance and viral success.
The Afrobeats/Afropop category was regarded by many industry critics as the "category of death" for 2027, featuring a lineup of heavyweights and chart-toppers. To secure the trophy, Wendy Shay had to overcome a formidable list of contenders:
-Kojo Blak
-KiDi
-Kidi
-Gyakie
-Moliy
It was a year of relentless work ethic and the release of several high-impact singles as the catalyst for Wendy Shay’s victory. Her ability to blend traditional Ghanaian highlife elements with contemporary Afrobeats rhythms has earned her both critical acclaim and massive commercial appeal.
The award recognises not just the quality of music but the overall artistry, public appeal, and industry impact of the artiste within the year of review. From sold-out concerts to a significant digital footprint, the 'Uber Driver' star proved her staying power in a rapidly evolving market.
Accepting the award to a thunderous ovation, a radiant Wendy Shay dedicated the win to her mentor, Bullet, and her loyal fanbase. She acknowledged the immense talent of her fellow nominees, stating that the competition only serves to push the Ghanaian music industry to higher heights.
This victory marks a significant milestone in Wendy Shay’s career, transitioning her from a breakout star to an established icon of the Afrobeats genre. As the 27th TGMAs conclude, her win is being hailed as a victory for persistence and artistic evolution.
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