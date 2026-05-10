Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for Daddy Lumba sparks emotional scenes at 27th TGMAs

Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, aka Daddy Lumba

In what will be remembered as the most poignant moment of the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, the Ghanaian music fraternity stood in solemn, glowing tribute to the late Highlife titan, Daddy Lumba.

The icon, whose career spanned decades of unrivalled brilliance, was posthumously conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, 9 May 2026.

As his name echoed through the Grand Arena, the thousands in attendance created a spontaneous and breathtaking visual tribute, hoisting their mobile phone lights to transform the darkened auditorium into a shimmering galaxy of respect.

The special recognition was presented in acknowledgement of his immense contribution to Ghanaian highlife music, his decades of influence, and the timeless classics he left behind that continue to shape the industry.

From the infectious rhythms of his early career to the deeply philosophical ballads of his later years, Lumba’s catalogue remains the blueprint for melodic excellence in West Africa.

The atmosphere shifted from celebratory to deeply nostalgic as Ofori Amponsah, a protégé and long-time collaborator of the late legend, took to the stage.

His renditions of Lumba’s greatest hits drew loud cheers and emotional reactions from the audience as the late icon’s music filled the room. The performance served as a stark reminder of the void left by his passing, yet celebrated the immortality of his art.

The decision to honour Lumba was not merely an act of remembrance but an acknowledgement of his living presence in today’s soundscape.

Organisers of the awards noted that “Daddy Lumba’s work continues to shape Ghanaian highlife music and inspire generations of artistes, making his recognition at the ceremony a celebration of both his life and enduring impact.”

Many of the night’s younger winners, including Black Sherif and Kofi Kinaata, have frequently cited Lumba’s songwriting as a primary influence on their own creative processes. The award serves to bridge the gap between the pioneers of the genre and the new school of global stars currently emerging from Accra.

The ceremony, which is often defined by competitive tension and fan rivalries, found a rare moment of absolute synergy during the tribute. The Telecel Ghana Music Awards once again delivered one of its most emotional highlights, as the industry united to celebrate and honour one of its greatest musical legends.

As the lights finally dimmed on the tribute and the proceedings moved forward, the weight of Daddy Lumba’s legacy remained palpable.

The 2027 TGMAs didn't just award a trophy; they ensured that the name of the man who redefined Highlife would forever be etched in the rafters of the Grand Arena.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.