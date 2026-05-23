Black Sherif takes victory lap to Telecel Ghana HQ after 27th TGMA sweep

Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, flanked by the CEO of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai and Charterhouse CEO, Theresa Ayoade.

Barely two weeks after sweeping five awards at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, newly minted Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, rolled into the premises of Telecel Ghana's headquarters, amid an arousing welcome, for a courtesy call on the headline sponsor.

Together with his management team at the Road Boys Association (RBA), Black Sherif met with senior executives of the telecommunications operator and the awards organisers, Charterhouse, to exchange pleasantries and discuss possible year-long partnerships during his reign.

Theresa Oparebea Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, along with the Head of Events and Communications, Robert Klah, set the tone for the courtesy visit, describing the partnership with Telecel Ghana as central to the awards’ evolution over the last 15 years.

"Telecel has been a true partner of the awards scheme. The music industry is grateful for its immense support. What Telecel has done for the music industry is no mean feat, and we must all cherish their support," Mrs Ayoade said.

Turning to Black Sherif, she added, "It was a very competitive year, but you stood tall. Your win is a culmination of the local, national and global impact you have. Blacko, you are an ambassador for TGMA, the partnership with Telecel, and Ghana's music industry.”

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, the chief executive of Telecel Ghana, framed Black Sherif’s win in personal terms, noting that he is the only artiste to have won Artiste of the Year twice during her leadership tenure.

“Congratulations Blacko, you are the only artiste who has returned to our office as Artiste of the Year twice in my seven-year period as CEO. You are infectious, and you touch the lives of millions of people with your music. You see how young people react to your music because of how they connect with you? Hold on to that power and stay humble and accessible, irrespective of the fame.”

Black Sherif said the love and reaction from the Telecel Ghana team remained difficult to absorb.

"Each time and every day, I see these emotional reactions and love from prominent people, and it's always surprising to me. When I experience these amazing reactions, it does something to me. I’m still processing it,” Black Sherif said.

Thanks to Telecel and TGMA for platforming our music and arts to help put respect on our craft; we value that. I feel and appreciate the love you have for me beyond winning the awards. My best music is yet to come."

The 27th TGMA, themed "A Touch of Glitter," was held on Saturday, 9th May at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

It doubled as a 15-year milestone for Telecel as headline sponsor, a brand partnership that has helped fund the awards scheme to extend the genre categories, expand the TGMA Xperience Concert series to regional capitals, introduce the TGMA in Schools initiative, and contributed to the growth of the creative arts sector.

Before Black Sherif’s visit, Afro-fusion music duo Lali x Lola, who won the honourary Telecel Music for Good Award, also paid a courtesy call on the headline sponsor.

Senior executives of the telecom operator commended the high-energy twin artistes for their health campaign, #CroxItOut, which uses music, mentorship and action to raise awareness of breast cancer in schools across Ghana.

In addition to Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif received Album of the Year for his sophomore record, “Iron Boy,” along with Songwriter of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Song for “Where Dem Boyz”, and Best Afropop Song for “Sacrifice.”

It was the second time Black Sherif had won the top prize, after an initial victory in 2023.

Beyond the title and the bragging rights, the Artiste of the Year package this year puts real wind behind the winner's sails.

Black Sherif walks away with complimentary fibre broadband installation and a router, with data allocation for a full year; a partnership with the Telecel Foundation for community health and digital education initiatives; headline performance at two major Telecel events; and a collaboration on a commercial campaign.

The courtesy visit was capped by a highly patronised photo session as Telecel Ghana staff packed the lobby to greet the 24-year-old superstar.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.