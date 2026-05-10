Black Sherif bags Album of the Year at 27th TGMAs as ‘Iron Boy’ reigns supreme

Black Sherif has reached a new peak in his meteoric career, winning the coveted Album/EP of the Year for his masterpiece, Iron Boy, at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The star-studded ceremony, held on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena, saw the 24-year-old artist take home the trophy for an album that has been described by critics as a meditative status update on his life and a definitive voice for a generation. The win marks a significant milestone, as Iron Boy (released in April 2025) managed to maintain its cultural and commercial momentum through a highly competitive awards season.

The Album of the Year category featured a selection of projects that defined the Ghanaian soundscape over the past twelve months. To secure the win, Black Sherif had to emerge victorious from a field of heavyweight contenders:

Torcher by Stonebwoy

After Midnight by Gyakie

Disturbation II by Medikal

Ready by Wendy Shay

Walk With Me by Kweku Smoke

Music lovers have hailed Iron Boy as a technical and emotional triumph. Featuring hit singles like Sacrifice, So It Goes (with Fireboy DML), and Where Dem Boyz, the 43-minute album explored complex themes of victory, strength, and vulnerability. The project peaked at number 10 on the Billboard World Albums chart and number 5 on the Nigerian Top 100 Albums, proving its global reach.

While commercial success was a factor, the award was largely determined by the project's cohesion, production quality, and artistic depth. By blending Hiphop, Afrobeats, and Highlife, Black Sherif created a body of work that felt both uniquely Ghanaian and globally competitive.

Taking the stage in an avant-garde ensemble that has become his trademark, a visibly moved Black Sherif thanked his team and fans across the world. He noted that the album was a deeply personal endeavour, written during a time of immense pressure and transition.

The victory is being seen as a shift in the industry, where cohesive storytelling is once again being rewarded over the pursuit of singular viral hits. As the 27th TGMAs conclude, Black Sherif’s win for Album of the Year is being celebrated as a victory for artistic integrity.

With this latest addition to his trophy cabinet, the Konongo Zongo native has firmly established himself as the benchmark for contemporary African artistry, leaving the Grand Arena as the night’s most decorated architect of sound.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.