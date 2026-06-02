The Future of Banking in Ghana: How fintech partnerships are driving financial inclusion

Roland Kwame Akafia, Manager, Beyond Banking & Partnerships, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana.

Not long ago, the dominant narrative in financial services was one of siege. Fintechs, armed with venture capital and a generation of digitally native consumers, were supposedly at the gates, ready to render traditional banking obsolete. Boardrooms across the continent spent considerable energy debating how to defend market share against these nimble challengers. Looking back, that framing was fundamentally wrong. The past decade has taught the financial services industry a more instructive lesson: that the most powerful response to disruption is not resistance. It is a partnership.

In Ghana, that lesson is playing out with urgency. With a large informal economy, a significant unbanked population, and mobile penetration that continues to outpace traditional banking infrastructure, the conditions are ripe for a new model of financial services, one where banks and fintechs do not occupy opposite ends of a competitive spectrum, but function as complementary forces within a shared ecosystem. The question now is how to collaborate in ways that generate lasting value for customers and the broader economy.

A Redrawn Relationship

The early perception that fintechs existed to displace banks was, in hindsight, a misreading of what each side brought to the table. Banks possess something that no amount of venture funding can easily replicate: regulatory standing, risk management depth, established customer trust, and a balance sheet capable of absorbing the demands of large-scale lending. Fintechs, on the other hand, move with speed and inventiveness that traditional institutions have historically struggled to match. They build for the digital-first customer, iterate rapidly, and carry none of the legacy infrastructure that slows banks down.

When these two sets of strengths meet in a well-structured partnership, the result is something neither party could have built independently. That is the shift that has quietly reshaped the industry, not the death of the bank, but the emergence of a more capable, more connected financial services landscape in which banks and fintechs each play to their strengths.

Inclusion as the Defining Imperative

Through integration with mobile money platforms, customers can now move funds between bank accounts and mobile wallets in real time, without friction and without visiting a branch. For the market trader in Makola or the smallholder farmer in the Northern Region, that seamlessness is the difference between being inside the formal financial system and remaining outside it.

Fintech partnerships have also opened new pathways to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises that traditional underwriting models would have passed over. By drawing on alternative data such as mobile transaction history, utility payment patterns, etc., these partnerships allow us to assess creditworthiness in ways that capture economic reality more accurately than a conventional bank statement ever could. The result is that businesses with genuine potential but limited formal credit history can now access the financing they need to grow.

Managing Risk Without Stifling Innovation

None of this comes without complexity. Data security, regulatory alignment, and the challenge of reconciling different business models and organisational cultures are genuine friction points in fintech-bank partnerships. Addressing them requires more than good intentions. It demands clear governance frameworks, robust cybersecurity protocols, and transparent communication that allows problems to surface and be resolved before they compound.

The regulatory environment plays an equally decisive role, and here Ghana has reason for measured optimism. The Bank of Ghana has demonstrated a willingness to engage constructively with the demands of a changing financial landscape, and the establishment of regulatory sandboxes that allow new solutions to be tested before full-scale deployment is exactly the kind of balanced approach that enables innovation without sacrificing consumer protection. Regulators who understand that interoperability standards and consumer safeguards are not in tension with each other but are, in fact, mutually reinforcing the conditions for a healthy collaborative ecosystem to thrive.

A Different Kind of Leadership

Perhaps the most underappreciated dimension of this shift is the cultural one. For fintech-bank collaboration to move beyond pilot programs and signed memoranda of understanding into genuine co-creation, something must change inside the bank itself. The instinct to control, to treat every external relationship as a potential threat to proprietary advantage, must give way to a different posture: one of openness, curiosity, and a genuine appetite to experiment alongside partners rather than simply direct them. True partnership is defined by what institutions do in practice, not what they declare in press releases.

The future of banking in Ghana will not be written by banks alone, nor by fintechs alone. It will be written in the spaces where they choose to build together, in the loan that reaches a trader who would otherwise have no access to credit, in the payment platform that brings a minibus commuter into the digital economy, in the financial product that meets a customer not at a counter but precisely where they are. That is the promise of this partnership model, and it is one worth pursuing with both ambition and rigour.

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Roland Kwame Akafia, Manager, Beyond Banking & Partnerships, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.