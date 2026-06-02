Access Bank Ghana accelerates growth agenda with strategic engagements in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
Access Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its operations and strengthening support for businesses during a series of strategic engagements in Kumasi led by its Managing Director, Ms. Pearl Nkrumah.
The five-day visit, which took place from 11 to 15 May 2026, formed part of the bank’s broader strategy anchored on three key pillars: Grow, Transform and Protect.
According to the bank, the agenda is aimed at adapting to Ghana’s rapidly evolving financial sector, which is increasingly shaped by competition from fintech platforms and mobile money services, recording annual transaction values exceeding GH¢3 trillion.
The bank indicated that it recorded significant financial growth in 2025, with total assets rising to GH¢19.0 billion, a 36.7 per cent increase in its loan book to GH¢5.06 billion, and customer deposits reaching GH¢14.54 billion.
During the visit, Ms. Nkrumah and her delegation paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.
Board Chairperson Ama Sarpong Bawuah introduced the Managing Director as the first Ghanaian and first female to lead the bank in its history.
The delegation also engaged stakeholders at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where discussions focused on innovation, entrepreneurship development and collaboration with the university community.
Ms. Nkrumah also met members of the Kumasi business community at a working lunch, where the bank highlighted initiatives such as the ‘W’ Initiative, which supports women-led businesses with financing and mentorship, and its SME Clinics operating in Kumasi.
The bank said these programmes are designed to improve access to credit and strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises.
In the agriculture sector, Access Bank Ghana noted that it had committed about GH¢1 billion in partnership with the International Finance Corporation to support cocoa purchases and value chain activities.
It also highlighted its BRIDGE in Agric Programme, implemented with the Mastercard Foundation, which provides single-digit interest financing to agribusinesses, alongside an export desk to support international market access.
The delegation concluded its engagements with a media interaction in Kumasi, during which the bank announced a GH¢50,000 donation towards the Ashanti Regional Press Centre Project.
Ms. Nkrumah described the donation as part of efforts to strengthen relations with the media and support a free and informed information environment.
The bank said the engagements reflect its commitment to deepening its presence in key economic regions and supporting Ghana’s broader development agenda through targeted financial and social interventions.
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