Access Bank Ghana wins two prestigious honours at Euromoney Awards for Excellence

Access Bank Ghana Plc has been named Best Bank for Consumer Lending and Best Bank for SMEs at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

This reaffirms the Bank's commitment to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their ambitions through accessible, innovative and customer-centred financial solutions.

The dual recognition forms part of 16 awards won by the Access Bank Group across its African operations, underscoring the Group's continued leadership in delivering meaningful impact for customers across the continent.

For more than three decades, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence have been regarded as one of the banking industry's most respected benchmarks, recognising institutions that demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation, governance, customer outcomes, strategic execution and long-term value creation.

For Access Bank Ghana, these awards are ultimately a recognition of the customers it serves every day.

Whether helping a young professional purchase their first vehicle, supporting a family through an important life milestone, or providing an entrepreneur with the capital and expertise needed to grow a business, the Bank continues to develop solutions that respond to the real aspirations behind every banking need.

This customer-first approach reflects the Bank's belief that banking is about far more than financial products; it is about enabling people to thrive.

Over the past year, Access Bank Ghana has continued to expand access to finance through initiatives such as its Pick Now Pay Later, Pay Day Loan, Retail Personal Loan, Fly Now Pay Later, Mortgage Facility, Auto Loan, and a range of tailored SME financing solutions designed to make credit more accessible while supporting enterprise growth across Ghana.

Recognising that access to finance alone is not enough, the Bank has also strengthened its SME ecosystem through strategic partnerships with organisations including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), DHL Group, Deloitte Ghana and Birmingham City University.

These collaborations provide businesses with access to financing, business advisory services, trade opportunities, capacity-building programmes and international networks, enabling entrepreneurs to build stronger and more competitive businesses.

Speaking on the achievement, Board Chair of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Ama Bawuah, said, “These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to the customers and businesses we exist to serve. As a Board, we have remained focused on building a strong, well-governed institution that creates sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

"We are proud that this recognition affirms not only our strategic direction but also our commitment to supporting Ghanaian families, entrepreneurs and businesses as they pursue their ambitions and contribute to national development.”

Commenting on the recognition, Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Pearl Nkrumah, said the awards represent far more than institutional achievement.

"Everything we do begins with our customers. Every solution we design, every product we introduce, and every innovation we pursue is driven by one purpose: helping our customers thrive.

"Being recognised as Best Bank for Consumer Lending and Best Bank for SMEs is a powerful validation of that commitment and reflects our determination to empower individuals, support businesses, and create opportunities that contribute to Ghana's economic growth.

We are honoured by this recognition from Euromoney and deeply grateful to our customers for their trust, our partners for their collaboration, and our dedicated colleagues, whose passion, commitment, and unwavering focus on our customers make achievements like this possible."

The Group's 2026 Euromoney successes span customer experience, SME banking, sustainable finance, digital banking, corporate responsibility and market leadership across several African markets.

For Access Bank Ghana, these awards are not simply a recognition of past achievements; they reinforce the Bank's commitment to continuing to innovate and deliver solutions that respond to the evolving needs of customers.

As the Bank continues to grow, its focus remains unchanged: understanding what matters most to its customers and providing the support they need to realise their ambitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.