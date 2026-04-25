Access Bank Ghana launches ‘Access U’ to support youth and creatives

Access Bank Ghana has launched a new youth-focused banking platform, Access U, aimed at supporting young people with financial services tailored to their lifestyle and ambitions.

The event, held on Friday, April 24, brought together industry players, creatives, and young professionals, highlighting the bank’s focus on building a strong community around the next generation.

Delivering the opening address, Head of Distribution, Accra East and Product Capabilities at Access Bank Ghana, Michael Gyabaah, said the initiative goes beyond traditional banking.

“It is my honour to welcome you to this special occasion as we unveil Access U, a new chapter in the journey of Access Bank Ghana. Today is more than the introduction of a banking platform; it is the beginning of a community built around the ambition, creativity, and resilience of young people,” he said.

He said that young people across Ghana and Africa are driving innovation, but often lack the systems to support their growth.

“What we heard was clear: young people do not simply want a bank account. They want guidance, opportunity, tools, and a network that grows with them,” he explained.

According to him, Access U has been designed as a financial ecosystem that supports users at different stages of life.

“It meets young people where they are and walks with them through each stage of their journey,” he said.

Head of Retail Product and Marketing at Access Bank, Oluwaseun David Akindele, described Access U as a response to changing trends in how young people earn and spend.

“Access U is basically our youth banking proposition. It offers tailor-made lifestyle offerings for our youth segment,” he said.

“These young people are earning differently. They are reshaping what employment looks like and how money is made and spent.”

He added that the bank has partnered with Mastercard to enhance its offering.

“We’ve created value propositions for different groups, from early savers to students and young entrepreneurs,” he said.

Mr Akindele said that the initiative is centred on the community rather than just banking products.

“We are not leading with a product. We are leading with a lifestyle and a community. We are fitting banking to support their lifestyle, not a lifestyle for their banking needs.”

He explained that after the launch, the bank will focus on engagement through schools, universities and digital platforms.

“We are going to be there supporting their lifestyle every step of the way, from when they dream, to when they work and achieve,” he said.

Social media influencer and marketer, Asiedu Mends, welcomed the initiative, saying it would make financial transactions easier for creatives.

“With Access U, it makes my work very easy in terms of transactions. If I need to receive any payment, I know I’ll be able to track it and get it faster without going through a long process.”

He also highlighted challenges faced by creators, particularly delays in payments. “Sometimes after work is done, it takes time before we are paid, and that affects our plans,” he said.

During a panel discussion, content creator and dancer Lisa Quama raised concerns about monetisation challenges. “Could it possibly be because local banks are not able to meet global standards?” she asked.

Responding, Mr Akindele encouraged creatives to organise themselves. “Creators, put yourself in a unified group… when you do that, everything is possible,” he said, adding that the partnership with Mastercard offers access to global payment platforms.

He said that the bank is focused on empowering young people. “The future of youth banking in Ghana is not really about an account or a card. It is about inspiring ambition.”

Also contributing to the discussion, Bossman Akuffo Kwapong from the Mastercard Foundation said collaboration and shared knowledge are key to solving challenges.

“We are a global organisation, and we get the opportunity to meet people facing similar issues and solving them,” he said.

He added that young people remain central to innovation. “We learn from you every day… especially Gen Z, because they are able to break boundaries,” he said.

Loaded creator cards were also presented to selected influencers, who will serve as ambassadors for the initiative, as Access Bank positions Access U as both a financial platform and a growing community for Ghana’s youth.

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