Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the security services following a courtesy call by a delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.
The delegation, led by Bernard Baah-Acheamfour, visited the NPA on Thursday, June 4, 2026, to formally invite the Authority to participate in activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for both institutions to explore areas of mutual cooperation.
During the engagement, Mr. Tameklo commended the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Navy for their continued support in efforts to combat illegal fuel-related activities across the country.
He noted that the partnership has been instrumental in protecting the integrity of Ghana’s petroleum sector and ensuring compliance within the industry.
The NPA Chief Executive further assured the delegation of the Authority’s support towards a successful anniversary celebration, describing the Command and Staff College as a key institution in the development of military leadership and strategic capacity.
Both sides expressed optimism about deepening collaboration in areas that advance national development and security.
Latest Stories
-
Democracy Cup: Sunderland Chairman visits Speaker of Parliament
24 minutes
-
National Ambulance Service commends NPA for continued support
1 hour
-
NPA distributes over 60,000 sanitary pads to SHS girls to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day
1 hour
-
NPA pledges support for Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College’s 50th Anniversary
1 hour
-
NDPC, ISD deepen collaboration to advance National Development Plan implementation
1 hour
-
Norwegian Ambassador pays courtesy call on NDPC, commends progress on sustainable development initiatives
1 hour
-
NDPC boss calls for data-driven governance at UCC Data Literacy Week Launch
2 hours
-
NDPC hosts outgoing UNICEF Representative on a farewell courtesy call
2 hours
-
The founders Africa needs most are often invisible to the startup ecosystem
2 hours
-
Finance, Agriculture ministries clash over GH¢1.6bn funding claims
3 hours
-
From China’s skylines to Ghana’s beachfront: The vision behind Labadi Beach Apartment
3 hours
-
‘We want our children back’: Nigeria’s kidnapping nightmare spreads south
5 hours
-
Energy Minister pushes for early completion of 900MW Takoradi Power Plant
5 hours
-
DBG marks 5th Anniversary with focus on scaling up activities in key target areas
5 hours
-
JoyNews’ Samson Anyenini among personalities to be honoured at GJA Press Freedom Awards
5 hours