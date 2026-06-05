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NPA pledges support for Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College’s 50th Anniversary

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  5 June 2026 10:38pm
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The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the security services following a courtesy call by a delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

The delegation, led by Bernard Baah-Acheamfour, visited the NPA on Thursday, June 4, 2026, to formally invite the Authority to participate in activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for both institutions to explore areas of mutual cooperation.

During the engagement, Mr. Tameklo commended the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Navy for their continued support in efforts to combat illegal fuel-related activities across the country.

He noted that the partnership has been instrumental in protecting the integrity of Ghana’s petroleum sector and ensuring compliance within the industry.

The NPA Chief Executive further assured the delegation of the Authority’s support towards a successful anniversary celebration, describing the Command and Staff College as a key institution in the development of military leadership and strategic capacity.

Both sides expressed optimism about deepening collaboration in areas that advance national development and security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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